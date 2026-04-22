Joe Budden Expects Drake To Diss J. Cole On "ICEMAN"

Joe Budden says he expects Drake to diss J. Cole for bowing out of his feud with Kendrick Lamar on his upcoming album, ICEMAN. He joked about the situation during the latest episode of his podcast after the Toronto rapper revealed the release date for the project.

"I wanna hear the Cole diss on Drake's album. Yes, I think he's getting dissed. Hide in the China league all you want, them n****s love Drake too... He ain't about to mention him in a favorable light," he said. From there, the group theorized whether Drake will mention LeBron James.

Cole originally joined Drake's feud with Lamar in 2024, but shortly afterward, he apologized for dissing his former collaborator and bowed out. The drama resulted in him pushing back his album, The Fall-Off, which finally came out earlier this year.

Earlier this week, Drake unveiled a massive art installation in Toronto featuring dozens of massive ice blocks. Shortly afterward, he confirmed that the release date for ICEMAN was buried somewhere inside. Fans then showed up with ice picks, blow torches, and more tools to try to dismantle the structure. Eventually, they found a blue bag containing a flyer, revealing that the project will be dropping on May 15.

On Tuesday night, Fire Chief Jim Jessop confirmed that he would be melting the installation under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act due to "dangerous and unsafe activities." "As Toronto’s Fire Chief, my top priority is keeping Torontonians safe," he said in a statement caught by CBC News. "Large numbers of individuals [had] gathered to attempt to melt the ice using flammable liquids, and open flames in an uncontrolled environment which results in an immediate threat to life."