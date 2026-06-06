Mother Of Sauce Walka's Child Tells Adam22 Drake Has Done More For Her

Sauce Walka recently went off on Adam22 for allegedly talking with Drake about the drama with the mother of Sauce's child, Kiley Lossen. It seems like Adam22 isn't sweating it, as he recently interviewed her on No Jumper about the drama between them and the Toronto superstar. Lossen even said that Drizzy has done more for her than the Houston rapper ever has, diving deeper into their alleged dynamics.

"Ever since my relationship with him, [which] was two years ago," she remarked. "Ever since that happened, almost every conversation I have with my baby daddy, he mentions Drake in one way or another."

"Drake has done more for me than my baby daddy has ever done since the moment I've met him," Kiley Lossen added. "Financially, and he just obviously treated me better. Just normal conversations, never called me out my name. My baby daddy, I can't even get a hundred dollars out of you without pulling some teeth."

Elsewhere, she claimed Walka extensively brought up the 6ix God ever since she went to The Boy's birthday party in Houston in 2024. Lossen didn't speak much about the relationship with Drizzy itself, but she called him a "great man" who had a "good run" with her.

Sauce Walka & Drake Beef

For those unaware, this Sauce Walka and Drake beef surfaced due to leaked phone audio of the former threatening to shoot up the latter's car. Sauce made various allegations afterwards, including the shots at Adam22 and claims that Sauce pimped women for the OVO mogul.

The two MCs have beef that predates this whole thing, as the Houston rapper has called out his Toronto peer in the past for cultural appropriation. However, they did bury the hatchet at one point, so it seemed like everything was good. But that was before the 2024 birthday party, and even in between those events, there were some more criticisms from Walka.