Sauce Walka BM Claims He Destroyed Maybach Drake Gifted Her 

BY Aron A.
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Apr 19, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Actor and rap artist Drake cheers on his team during the Toronto Raptors game against the
Apr 19, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Actor and rap artist Drake cheers on his team during the Toronto Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets in game one during the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Nets beat the Raptors 94-87. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images
Sauce Walka and Kylie Lossen's feud continues.

Sauce Walka and his BM, Kiley Lossen, have been at odds for basically 48 hours, and somehow Drake’s involved. Although the ICEMAN rapper hasn’t actually chimed in publicly, Sauce Walka’s issues with him have been well documented, from the 10-year-old diss track “Wack 2 Wack” to recent podcast appearances. However, this time, the drama surrounds the mother of Sauce Walka’s child. The other day, Lossen shared audio of Sauce Walka allegedly threatening to shoot up Drake’s car. 

Sauce Walka has pushed back against claims that he’s jealous of Drake while providing screen recordings of text messages to prove his point. However, Kylie has shared more receipts that paint him as more than frustrated about her supposed relationship with Drake. 

In one point, she shared a photo of herself in front of a Maybach that Drake allegedly gifted her. “This maybach, the one HE BEAT UP BECAUSE DRAKE BOUGHT IT. HA PATHETIC,” she wrote.

Another alleged voice recording of Sauce Walka hears him going off as he threatens to embarrass Drake on the internet if he doesn’t keep his name out of his mouth. At this point, Drake himself hasn’t said or addressed anything regarding the matter, at least directly, but some fans have started pointing out how some lyrics from “JANICE STFU” might have been directed toward the Houston rapper.

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Did Drake Throw Subs At Sauce Walka On ICEMAN?

Fans suspect that Drake’s bars on his latest #1 song, “JANICE STFU” might be directed at Sauce Walka, especially when he raps, “​​Trickin' it off on her, payin' her bill/That's just how I do the sauce and the spill.” Considering that purchasing a Maybach for a woman is probably the highest level of tricking, it doesn’t seem too far off. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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