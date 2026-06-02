Sauce Walka BM Claims He Destroyed Maybach Drake Gifted Her 

Sauce Walka and his BM, Kiley Lossen, have been at odds for basically 48 hours, and somehow Drake’s involved. Although the ICEMAN rapper hasn’t actually chimed in publicly, Sauce Walka’s issues with him have been well documented, from the 10-year-old diss track “Wack 2 Wack” to recent podcast appearances. However, this time, the drama surrounds the mother of Sauce Walka’s child. The other day, Lossen shared audio of Sauce Walka allegedly threatening to shoot up Drake’s car.

Sauce Walka has pushed back against claims that he’s jealous of Drake while providing screen recordings of text messages to prove his point. However, Kylie has shared more receipts that paint him as more than frustrated about her supposed relationship with Drake.

In one point, she shared a photo of herself in front of a Maybach that Drake allegedly gifted her. “This maybach, the one HE BEAT UP BECAUSE DRAKE BOUGHT IT. HA PATHETIC,” she wrote.

Another alleged voice recording of Sauce Walka hears him going off as he threatens to embarrass Drake on the internet if he doesn’t keep his name out of his mouth. At this point, Drake himself hasn’t said or addressed anything regarding the matter, at least directly, but some fans have started pointing out how some lyrics from “JANICE STFU” might have been directed toward the Houston rapper.

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