Drake Finally Breaks His 2020s Slump As "Janice STFU" Earns A Second Week At Number One

When Drake released ICEMAN a couple of weeks ago, fans were curious to see if the artist would be able to deliver a tangible hit. Every single Drake album, there is at least one song that ends up going number one. However, throughout the 2020s, all of these songs have only lasted for one week.

It has been proven that Drake's hitmaking has slowed down a bit. Overall, it had been eight years since Drake had a song stay at the top of the charts for multiple weeks. Of course, that song was "In My Feelings" off Scorpion.

Last week, "Janice STFU" officially went number one as ICEMAN sold 465K first week. This is easily the biggest song on the album, so it made sense. However, since that time, fans have been waiting to see if Drake could break his 2020s slump with a multi-week number one hit.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the curse is broken. Once again, "Janice STFU" conquered the charts for a second straight week.

Drake Is Winning With "Janice STFU"

This is obviously great news for Drake, who remains one of the biggest artists in the world. While some were ready to count him out, it remains clear that the artist is capable of delivering some massive hits. Whether or not "Janice STFU" will continue to sustain this success is something that remains to be seen.