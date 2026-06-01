Drake Finally Breaks His 2020s Slump As "Janice STFU" Earns A Second Week At Number One

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN" has proven that the artist can still be a hitmaker, and the song "Janice STFU" is among his best of the decade.

When Drake released ICEMAN a couple of weeks ago, fans were curious to see if the artist would be able to deliver a tangible hit. Every single Drake album, there is at least one song that ends up going number one. However, throughout the 2020s, all of these songs have only lasted for one week.

It has been proven that Drake's hitmaking has slowed down a bit. Overall, it had been eight years since Drake had a song stay at the top of the charts for multiple weeks. Of course, that song was "In My Feelings" off Scorpion.

Last week, "Janice STFU" officially went number one as ICEMAN sold 465K first week. This is easily the biggest song on the album, so it made sense. However, since that time, fans have been waiting to see if Drake could break his 2020s slump with a multi-week number one hit.

On Monday, it was confirmed that the curse is broken. Once again, "Janice STFU" conquered the charts for a second straight week.

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Drake Is Winning With "Janice STFU"

This is obviously great news for Drake, who remains one of the biggest artists in the world. While some were ready to count him out, it remains clear that the artist is capable of delivering some massive hits. Whether or not "Janice STFU" will continue to sustain this success is something that remains to be seen.

For now, ICEMAN remains the biggest commercial success of the year for hip-hop. It has put the genre back at the top of the charts, and there is no denying that this is great to see. Overall, it had been a long time since hip-hop earned a number one hit, and it was about time the streak was broken.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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