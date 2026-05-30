Drake's "ICEMAN" Set To Keep Number One Spot In Second Week

Drake still has the world waiting for his next move, as the second week numbers for his new album ICEMAN indicate. According to Complex Music on Instagram, he's set to have another week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sell over 200K album-equivalent units in this timeframe.

With that in mind, we're sure Drake's other new albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, will not be far behind on that albums chart. While ICEMAN is definitely leading the charge, it's not just doing so album-wise. It's also opening the door for hip-hop to return to the top of global stages.

According to Kurrco on IG, "Janice STFU" became the first hip-hop song to debut at number one on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart since May of 2024. The last song to achieve this milestone was "Houdini" by Eminem. Other Drizzy cuts on the Global 200 include (in descending order) "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name," "National Treasures," "Shabang," "Make Them Cry," "Dust," and "2 Hard 4 The Radio."

"Janice STFU" already topped the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the 6ix God's tie with Michael Jackson for the male soloist with the most chart-topping hits in the United States. He now has 14 under his belt; 15 if you count "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott, as he technically does not receive credit for that feature on the charts.

Drake's Number One Albums

Every Drake era has a chart-topping album, at least following So Far Gone. Thank Me Later, Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, Views, Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, and For All The Dogs topped the charts before. Other projects like If You're Reading This It's Too Late, What A Time To Be Alive with Future, More Life, Care Package, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and Her Loss with 21 Savage also went number one.