Drake's "ICEMAN" Set To Keep Number One Spot In Second Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake ICEMAN Keep Number One Spot Second Week
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake's "ICEMAN" also led hip-hop to return to the top of the Billboard Global 200 songs chart for the first time since May of 2024.

Drake still has the world waiting for his next move, as the second week numbers for his new album ICEMAN indicate. According to Complex Music on Instagram, he's set to have another week at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and sell over 200K album-equivalent units in this timeframe.

With that in mind, we're sure Drake's other new albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, will not be far behind on that albums chart. While ICEMAN is definitely leading the charge, it's not just doing so album-wise. It's also opening the door for hip-hop to return to the top of global stages.

According to Kurrco on IG, "Janice STFU" became the first hip-hop song to debut at number one on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart since May of 2024. The last song to achieve this milestone was "Houdini" by Eminem. Other Drizzy cuts on the Global 200 include (in descending order) "Ran To Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name," "National Treasures," "Shabang," "Make Them Cry," "Dust," and "2 Hard 4 The Radio."

"Janice STFU" already topped the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the 6ix God's tie with Michael Jackson for the male soloist with the most chart-topping hits in the United States. He now has 14 under his belt; 15 if you count "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott, as he technically does not receive credit for that feature on the charts.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Drake's Number One Albums

Every Drake era has a chart-topping album, at least following So Far Gone. Thank Me Later, Take Care, Nothing Was The Same, Views, Scorpion, Certified Lover Boy, and For All The Dogs topped the charts before. Other projects like If You're Reading This It's Too Late, What A Time To Be Alive with Future, More Life, Care Package, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and Her Loss with 21 Savage also went number one.

But with the release of HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, Drake lost out on a hip-hop record. Now, only one rapper in history can say all their studio albums sold 200K first week and went number one, and that's J. Cole. Still, ICEMAN's achievements are impressive in their own right.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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