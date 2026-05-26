Drake Lands Nine Songs In The Top 10 And Smashes Morgan Wallen's Record

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake continues his chart dominance with the release of "ICEMAN," and he is breaking some impressive records in the process.

Drake is 10 days removed from the release of his albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, it was expected that these projects and the songs from them would hit the Billboard Charts with a head of steam. That is exactly what has happened.

The three aforementioned albums are taking up the top three spots on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Drake now has the number one song with "Janice STFU." This has allowed him to pass Michael Jackson for the most number one hits from a male solo artist. He is currently tied with Rihanna and Taylor Swift with 14 number ones. While Mariah Carey is ahead with 19, and the Beatles hold the record with 20.

In addition to the number one hit, it has subsequently been revealed that Drake now occupies nine spots in the Top 10. Furthermore, he has charted 42 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. This breaks Morgan Wallen's record of debuting 37 tracks on the charts at one time.

Read More: Drake Officially Goes Number One On The Hot 100 And Passes Michael Jackson In The Process

Drake Is On Top Yet Again

Drake has charted over 400 songs on the Hot 100. This is a truly exceptional record, and it just goes to show that the artist is one of the best in the entire world when it comes to hitmaking.

If you are curious about the songs Drake entered into the Top 10, you can find them below.

Drake In The Top 10

▫️ #1: Janice STFU
▫️ #2: Ran to Atlanta
▫️ #3: Whisper My Name
▫️ #4: Shabang
▫️ #6: National Treasures
▫️ #7: Make Them Cry
▫️ #8: Dust
▫️ #9: 2 Hard 4 the Radio
▫️ #10: Make Them Pay

Overall, Drake is a hit-making machine, and these results only further that cause. Only time will tell which of these songs stick for the time being.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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