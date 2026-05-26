Drake Lands Nine Songs In The Top 10 And Smashes Morgan Wallen's Record

Drake is 10 days removed from the release of his albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. Overall, it was expected that these projects and the songs from them would hit the Billboard Charts with a head of steam. That is exactly what has happened.

The three aforementioned albums are taking up the top three spots on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Drake now has the number one song with "Janice STFU." This has allowed him to pass Michael Jackson for the most number one hits from a male solo artist. He is currently tied with Rihanna and Taylor Swift with 14 number ones. While Mariah Carey is ahead with 19, and the Beatles hold the record with 20.

In addition to the number one hit, it has subsequently been revealed that Drake now occupies nine spots in the Top 10. Furthermore, he has charted 42 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. This breaks Morgan Wallen's record of debuting 37 tracks on the charts at one time.

Read More: Drake Officially Goes Number One On The Hot 100 And Passes Michael Jackson In The Process

Drake Is On Top Yet Again

Drake has charted over 400 songs on the Hot 100. This is a truly exceptional record, and it just goes to show that the artist is one of the best in the entire world when it comes to hitmaking.

If you are curious about the songs Drake entered into the Top 10, you can find them below.

Drake In The Top 10

▫️ #1: Janice STFU

▫️ #2: Ran to Atlanta

▫️ #3: Whisper My Name

▫️ #4: Shabang

▫️ #6: National Treasures

▫️ #7: Make Them Cry

▫️ #8: Dust

▫️ #9: 2 Hard 4 the Radio

▫️ #10: Make Them Pay

Overall, Drake is a hit-making machine, and these results only further that cause. Only time will tell which of these songs stick for the time being.