Kanye West Offering Free Tickets To First Tampa Bay Show In A Decade

The past few months have seen Kanye West attempt to repair his public image. Following years of racist and offensive commentary that led him to lose deals with adidas, his billionaire status, and the trust of his fans, he recently realized that he isn’t as uncancellable as he thinks. Sure, he was still pushing records, but his increasingly controversial presence has cost him shows, which in turn, cost him a lot of money.

Evidently, things are slowly changing these days as he prepares to take his new album BULLY to venues across Europe. And while some countries refused to let him enter, places like Albania and the Netherlands are gearing up to see the Chicago artist make his triumphant return.

But where does that put his shows in the U.S.? Will BULLY see a North American tour? Well, the demand certainly isn’t lost. His sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium in California proved that people have anticipated his live shows, and it appears that his next stop will be in Florida. According to The Tampa Bay Times, Ye will be returning to Tampa for the first time in ten years, since the Saint Pablo tour at the former Amalie Arena. This time, Ye will perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 26th, 2026.

Is Kanye West Giving Out Free Tickets To His Tampa Concert?

While tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, a message on tour.yeezy.com indicates that some fans might be lucky enough to get their hands on free entry. A message on the website asks fans to enter contact information to get updated on ticket sales. “A few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets,” the message reads.