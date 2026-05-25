Dame Dash Announces New Dash Records Venture For Artists & Creatives

Dame Dash has been dealing with some diss tracks from longtime foes, and he might enlist others to respond on his behalf. That's because he recently took to Instagram to announce a new company: Dash Records.

"Proud to announce my latest venture," the former Roc-A-Fella executive captioned his post. "We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers. Share and Tag Your Favorite Creatives. Come Get With The Hottest Record Label In The World. Please email your portfolio to: Dashrecordinglabel@gmail.com."

This is a pretty exciting move for Dame, who has recently been dealing with some financial struggle and a lot of pushback in other business, art, and entertainment ventures. We will see how Dash Records shapes up in the near future, as it's still in the very early stages of growth and development.

Whether or not the New York native enlists newer or older names in music remains to be seen. Either way, this could lead to a lot of success for him and a great chance to get back in the game.

Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Memories

But this new move doesn't mean old endeavors are completely irrelevant. Dame Dash has reminisced a lot about Roc-A-Fella, whether in positive or negative lights. Most recently, he claimed Jay-Z didn't want to sign Lupe Fiasco because of competitive ego.

"I don't think he would ever help a rapper be bigger than him," Dame remarked. "Just human nature-wise. But I do remember, Lupe was supposed to be with us... Lupe ended up signing to Atlantic. But Lupe was supposed to be at Roc-A-Fella. So that's the only rapper, I think – but I don't think he saw him as a threat at the time. But he didn't sign him for a reason. Again, it was a while ago, but as it relates to that question, that's all I can remember."