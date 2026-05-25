Dame Dash Announces New Dash Records Venture For Artists & Creatives

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Announces Dash Records Artists Creatives
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Damon Dash attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Dame Dash is building on his history with Roc-A-Fella and opening up Dash Records for music, videos, stylists, and more.

Dame Dash has been dealing with some diss tracks from longtime foes, and he might enlist others to respond on his behalf. That's because he recently took to Instagram to announce a new company: Dash Records.

"Proud to announce my latest venture," the former Roc-A-Fella executive captioned his post. "We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers. Share and Tag Your Favorite Creatives. Come Get With The Hottest Record Label In The World. Please email your portfolio to: Dashrecordinglabel@gmail.com."

This is a pretty exciting move for Dame, who has recently been dealing with some financial struggle and a lot of pushback in other business, art, and entertainment ventures. We will see how Dash Records shapes up in the near future, as it's still in the very early stages of growth and development.

Whether or not the New York native enlists newer or older names in music remains to be seen. Either way, this could lead to a lot of success for him and a great chance to get back in the game.

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Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Memories

But this new move doesn't mean old endeavors are completely irrelevant. Dame Dash has reminisced a lot about Roc-A-Fella, whether in positive or negative lights. Most recently, he claimed Jay-Z didn't want to sign Lupe Fiasco because of competitive ego.

"I don't think he would ever help a rapper be bigger than him," Dame remarked. "Just human nature-wise. But I do remember, Lupe was supposed to be with us... Lupe ended up signing to Atlantic. But Lupe was supposed to be at Roc-A-Fella. So that's the only rapper, I think – but I don't think he saw him as a threat at the time. But he didn't sign him for a reason. Again, it was a while ago, but as it relates to that question, that's all I can remember."

Elsewhere, Dame Dash got a talk show approved, so he's doing other things to boost his profile and business acumen these days. We'll see how he uses them and who he works with to grow and expand.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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