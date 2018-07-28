new record label
- MusicAnderson .Paak Announces New Apeshit Record Label In Partnership With UMGAnderson .Paak has a plan to conquer the jungle that is the music industry. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicPusha T Launches New Record Label & Introduces First SigneeThe first artist on Pusha T's Heir Wave Music Group is Petersburg's Kahri 1k. By Noah C
- NewsLogic Introduces Silas To The World On "These Days"Silas and Logic borrow from Future and Kid Cudi in their new collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Has Announced His New Record Label "Badmind"Joey Bada$$ comes through with a money move. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump & Smokepurpp Launch "Gucci Gang: The Label""Gucci Gang" is born again.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTheophilus London's "Nights B4 BeyBey" Is Not To Be MissedTheophilus London previews his new album with a mixtape.By Brynjar Chapman