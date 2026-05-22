Jim Jones' New Snippet Sparks 50 Cent & Dame Dash Diss Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jim Jones New Snippet 50 Cent Dame Dash Diss Rumors
Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Jim Jones looks on during the second half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Jim Jones has been feuding with 50 Cent and Dame Dash (who themselves have beef with each other) for a long time.

Jim Jones continues to drop new music and collaborations amid his many other endeavors, and he's not one to let beef slide. As such, when AllHipHop caught a snippet of a new track that seemed to diss 50 Cent and Dame Dash, no one expressed surprise at the continuation of this saga.

In the video of the snippet featuring NYC radio commentator Punch, you can hear Capo rap about beef, and there are specific references that are pointing some listeners to 50 and Dame. In the former's case, it's reportedly a Queens and Supreme flip referring to Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and his history with Fif. As for the latter's case, it's a bar about complaining to Jay-Z about a lack of success, alluding to Dash's Roc-A-Fella struggles.

We'll see if this eventually comes out and if Jones will seek more beef with his rivals. He already has other spats to take care of, such as a recent fight with Kid Cudi over his "Day 'N Nite" remix. But Jim always keeps his foot on the gas when it comes to smoke, and we doubt future releases will stray away from confrontation.

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Jim Jones' 50 Cent Beef

For those unaware, Jim Jones' beef with 50 Cent stems from tensions between G-Unit and Dipset back in the 2000s. Most recently, though, it ignited when Jones criticized 50 for his role in the Netflix Diddy documentary. He made those comments on the Let's Rap About It podcast alongside Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East.

The G-Unit mogul went at all of them in response, but his online trolls mostly targeted Capo. They continue to send shots every now and then, but rarely are they musical. So maybe the release of this new snippet will start another chapter.

As for Jim Jones' issues with Dame Dash, they are over a decade old. The former called the latter a "culture vulture" back in 2014, and face-to-face confrontations followed.

In both cases, this beef has so many years of history that a hatchet burial seems impossible. But maybe they can all continue to hash things out via music rather than social media trolling.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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