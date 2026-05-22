Jim Jones' New Snippet Sparks 50 Cent & Dame Dash Diss Rumors

Jim Jones continues to drop new music and collaborations amid his many other endeavors, and he's not one to let beef slide. As such, when AllHipHop caught a snippet of a new track that seemed to diss 50 Cent and Dame Dash, no one expressed surprise at the continuation of this saga.

In the video of the snippet featuring NYC radio commentator Punch, you can hear Capo rap about beef, and there are specific references that are pointing some listeners to 50 and Dame. In the former's case, it's reportedly a Queens and Supreme flip referring to Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff and his history with Fif. As for the latter's case, it's a bar about complaining to Jay-Z about a lack of success, alluding to Dash's Roc-A-Fella struggles.

We'll see if this eventually comes out and if Jones will seek more beef with his rivals. He already has other spats to take care of, such as a recent fight with Kid Cudi over his "Day 'N Nite" remix. But Jim always keeps his foot on the gas when it comes to smoke, and we doubt future releases will stray away from confrontation.

Jim Jones' 50 Cent Beef

For those unaware, Jim Jones' beef with 50 Cent stems from tensions between G-Unit and Dipset back in the 2000s. Most recently, though, it ignited when Jones criticized 50 for his role in the Netflix Diddy documentary. He made those comments on the Let's Rap About It podcast alongside Fabolous, Maino, and Dave East.

The G-Unit mogul went at all of them in response, but his online trolls mostly targeted Capo. They continue to send shots every now and then, but rarely are they musical. So maybe the release of this new snippet will start another chapter.

As for Jim Jones' issues with Dame Dash, they are over a decade old. The former called the latter a "culture vulture" back in 2014, and face-to-face confrontations followed.