Jim Jones Goes Off On Lowe's Manager For Calling The Police On Him

BY Cole Blake
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Jim Jones Live
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Jim Jones attends Stage 48 on June 25, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Jim Jones got into a heated confrontation, claiming the manager accused him of intentionally swapping an item's price tag.

Jim Jones went off on a manager at Lowe's Home Improvement over the weekend. In doing so, he shared a video of himself complaining about a misunderstanding over a price tag. He claimed that a set of locks was tagged at $78 instead of the correct amount. That prompted the manager to accuse him of swapping the tags himself. Eventually, police arrived on the scene as the drama escalated.

"I went to one of my favorite places today @loweshomeimprovement and I was treated less than very embarrassing. Yal know my first thought was to crash but I’ve learned I can’t handle every situation wit tht mentality cause it turns me being right into a wrong do to th way I react," he wrote. "I was theater. Today I held my composer pretty well if u know me. All this over th fact they left th price on a item tht was wrong and I wanted to make sure it was th price. I was threatened to not b taking care of as a customer. I was rudely told to get out and they called th cops on me all because I knew I was right and they knew they was wrong so to hide it or scare me they tried to call th police."

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Jim Jones' Lowe's Video

Jones went on to say he'll still be shopping at Lowe's in the future, but is worried about facing similar treatment. He continued: "Let’s juts say God don’t play bout me I ain’t perfect but u don’t have to h perfect to b right. Lowe’s as a customer yal need to do better wit choosing ur managers because this was something tht could of been avoided if th manager new anything about customer service. I’m still goin to shop at @loweshomeimprovement hope I don’t get harassed again."

Fans in the comment section have been having plenty of laughs in response to the clips. "Jim Jones’s white people voice is crazy," one user wrote. Others have been showing support for Jones in the situation. Another added: "Jim not mad at the price. It’s the principle." Jones' Let's Rap About It co-host, Maino, popped up to add: "There he go!!!! Yeah Jimothy!!!" Lowe's has yet to address the complaint.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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