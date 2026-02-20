Jim Jones Basks In Free Promo After 50 Cent Allegedly Links Up With His Landlord

BY Caroline Fisher
Recently, 50 Cent shared footage of Jim Jones after learning he'd allegedly been evicted from his podcast studio.

50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef continues, and recently, it took an interesting turn. Yesterday, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to share some shocking security footage, which allegedly shows Capo trying to kick down a door after learning he'd been evicted from his podcast studio. "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?" he captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."

Fif didn't stop there, however. He went on to share an alleged photo of himself with the landlord of Jones' podcast studio. "Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy," he wrote in his caption. "[Thinking emoji] by Monday, your destroying my property."

Fortunately, Jones doesn't appear to be all that bothered by his foe's relentless taunting. In a post on his Instagram Story, he pointed out the free promo this whole ordeal is giving him. "Give me a second I'm tryin to figure out Wht I need to promo while. Got th spot light again," he said, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "Lol hmmm got it IFC news comin soon lol."

Why Are 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beefing?

Before that, he referred to himself as "Kunfu Jim," jokingly bragging about his kicking skills.

For those who don't recall, Jones called Fif's Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning a "mockumentary" a couple of months back. In response, 50 accused him of being in serious debt, even leaking alleged audio of his landlord saying so.

“These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000k for the space they are filming their podcast,” he alleged at the time. “These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills.” Jones and the rest of his Let's Rap About It co-hosts went on to take shots at Fif in a freestyle, fittingly dubbed "Squatters Rights."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
