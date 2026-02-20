Jim Jones Basks In Free Promo After 50 Cent Allegedly Links Up With His Landlord

50 Cent and Jim Jones' beef continues, and recently, it took an interesting turn. Yesterday, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to share some shocking security footage, which allegedly shows Capo trying to kick down a door after learning he'd been evicted from his podcast studio. "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?" he captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."

Fif didn't stop there, however. He went on to share an alleged photo of himself with the landlord of Jones' podcast studio. "Sam is my partner I own the joint, now your gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a*s jimmy," he wrote in his caption. "[Thinking emoji] by Monday, your destroying my property."

Fortunately, Jones doesn't appear to be all that bothered by his foe's relentless taunting. In a post on his Instagram Story, he pointed out the free promo this whole ordeal is giving him. "Give me a second I'm tryin to figure out Wht I need to promo while. Got th spot light again," he said, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. "Lol hmmm got it IFC news comin soon lol."

Read More:

Why Are 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beefing?

Before that, he referred to himself as "Kunfu Jim," jokingly bragging about his kicking skills.

For those who don't recall, Jones called Fif's Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning a "mockumentary" a couple of months back. In response, 50 accused him of being in serious debt, even leaking alleged audio of his landlord saying so.