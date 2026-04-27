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Jim Jones Goes Off On Lowe's Manager For Calling The Police On Him
Jim Jones got into a heated confrontation, claiming the manager accused him of intentionally swapping an item's price tag.
By
Cole Blake
April 27, 2026