Drake Launches Official Merchandise Collection With Amazon

Drake has launched an official merchandise collection on Amazon, and it covers a wide range of products. The line draws heavily from his Air Drake brand, which takes its name from his private jet. Several items in the collection are currently available during Amazon's Early Prime Day sales window.

The collection includes both lifestyle products and music-inspired pieces. On the lifestyle side, fans can find an Air Drake silk eye mask, a mulberry silk pillowcase, Air Drake socks, and a full silk robe. The Air Drake branding across these items pulls from the cloud camouflage print that covers the rapper's actual private jet, designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

On the merch side, the collection includes a For All the Dogs hoodie in electric blue with screen-printed graphics. There is also a "Someone Loves Me" city t-shirt that lets buyers pick their specific city, covering options like Houston, Toronto, and New York. A Drake body pillow, a face mask featuring his likeness, and a Certified Lover Boy silk bonnet also round out the lineup.

The bonnet is one of the more recognizable items, as Drake himself has been photographed wearing one publicly. The collection covers a range of styles, from straightforward music merchandise to the more premium Air Drake-branded bedding and loungewear.

Amazon is the exclusive home for the collection, and the Early Prime Day timing gives it wider visibility heading into summer.

Drake's Amazon Collection

The Air Drake branding has a specific backstory. Drake's private Boeing 767, nicknamed Air Drake, features a custom sky-blue and white cloud camouflage livery that Virgil Abloh designed before his passing in 2021.

That same print now shows up across the silk eye mask and pillowcase in the Amazon collection. The connection between Abloh and Drake runs deep, and using that design on consumer goods keeps it in circulation.

Beyond the Air Drake pieces, the For All the Dogs hoodie connects directly to Drake's 2023 studio album of the same name. The "Someone Loves Me" city tees follow a format that has been a fan-friendly merch staple for years.

The body pillow and face mask lean into a more novelty-driven lane. Taken together, the collection spreads across multiple categories rather than focusing on one specific era or aesthetic.