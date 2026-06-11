In-Hand Look At The Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23" Before It Drops This Weekend

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via @THEREALJTSG
In-hand images of the Air Jordan 3 "Bin 23" confirm its premium burgundy build, gold accents, and luxury ackaging ahead of its limited drop.

The Air Jordan 3 "Bin 23" drops June 13th, and in-hand photos have now surfaced showing the shoe up close thanks to zSneakerHeadz and @THEREALJTSG.

The Jordan 3 now joins the Bin 23 collection for the very first time. The series returned earlier this year after a sixteen-year break. Now the Jordan 3 is the latest model to receive the treatment.

The shoe features a premium burgundy and suede construction on the upper. Also there's matching elephant print at the forefoot and heel counter. Gold eyelets, leather liners, and the signature Bin 23 wax stamp on the tongue round out the build. A cream midsole sits underneath, giving the shoe an aged, vintage feel.

The sneakers also include dust bags for each individual shoe, wooden shoehorns, and a special slide-out box. The packaging alone sets this apart from a standard Jordan 3 retro. Nike Air branding on the heel also gives the pair its OG-inspired finish.

The Bin 23 series originally debuted in 2010 as a premium line inspired by Michael Jordan's appreciation for fine wine and cigars. The series was originally announced to span Air Jordan 1 through 23. Only 5 models came to fruition during that initial run.

Four Bin 23 releases are slated for 2026, starting with the Jordan 6 during All-Star Weekend in February. The Jordan 3 release is limited to just 2,300 pairs worldwide

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Air Jordan 3 "BIN 23"

The Bin 23 series treats each release as wearable art, drawing inspiration from fine wine culture with red wax seals, upgraded materials, and luxury packaging. The Jordan 3 fits that concept well given the silhouette's own history as one of the most significant shoes Jordan Brand ever made.

Tinker Hatfield designed the 3 in 1988, and it was the first Jordan model to feature visible Air cushioning and the Jumpman logo. Putting it in the Bin 23 collection gives it a second layer of significance on top of an already important design.

The burgundy and gold color story also works naturally on the Jordan 3 shape. The elephant print appears in a tonal burgundy rather than the usual grey, which keeps the shoe looking clean and intentional. The wooden shoe trees and individual dust bags make the unboxing experience feel closer to a luxury goods purchase than a sneaker drop.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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