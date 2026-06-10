Teyana Taylor To Receive Icon Of The Year At 2026 BET Awards

The awards keep stacking up for Teyana Taylor. Earlier this year, she received her first Golden Globe after winning Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, and later this month, she's set to be honored at the 2026 BET Awards. According to reports, Taylor has been named as their Icon of the Year, a category launched in 2015 and has celebrated artists like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx, and more.
“Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment,” BET executive VP, specials, music programming, and strategy Connie Orlando said in a release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “She doesn’t ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in.”
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Further, the press release shared that the requirements for the Icon of the Year Award are "someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch.” Clearly, Taylor's reach has dominated music, fashion, brand deals, acting, footwear, songwriting, film, television, choreography, production, and directing.
The Grammy nominee will join her peers on June 28 for the 2026 BET Awards, hosted by comedian Druski in his first effort. It was previously announced that Lauryn Hill would receive the Living Legend Icon Award, but a list of performers has yet to be released. We'll keep you updated on more from the event.