Teyana Taylor To Receive Icon Of The Year At 2026 BET Awards

It's been a busy year for Teyana Taylor, and at the end of the month, she's set to receive a special honor at the BET Awards.

The Grammy nominee will join her peers on June 28 for the 2026 BET Awards, hosted by comedian Druski in his first effort. It was previously announced that Lauryn Hill would receive the Living Legend Icon Award, but a list of performers has yet to be released. We'll keep you updated on more from the event.

“Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment,” BET executive VP, specials, music programming, and strategy Connie Orlando said in a release, according to The Hollywood Reporter . “She doesn’t ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms, and sets the tone for everyone who walks in.”

The awards keep stacking up for Teyana Taylor . Earlier this year, she received her first Golden Globe after winning Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, and later this month, she's set to be honored at the 2026 BET Awards. According to reports, Taylor has been named as their Icon of the Year, a category launched in 2015 and has celebrated artists like Mariah Carey , Janet Jackson, Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx , and more.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.