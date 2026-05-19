2026 BET Awards Reveal Album Of The Year Nominees: Clipse, Cardi B & More

The 2026 BET Awards will go down on Saturday, June 28, and Druski will host a hopefully wonderful ceremony to celebrate the newly announced nominees. One of the most talked-about categories here, as usual, is the Album Of The Year award. This year, we have some strong competition from Cardi B, Clipse, Leon Thomas, and many more.

But there are also new awards to talk about for this ceremony, which follow the sad gutting of the BET Hip Hop Awards. First, there's the Fashion Vanguard Award, which recognized trailblazing storytelling through style that achieves significant cultural impact and influence. Moreover, the nominees are Bad Bunny, Doechii, Beyoncé, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Rihanna.

There's also the Pulse Award for Internet content that pushes Black culture forward. Nominees are the R&B Money podcast, Joe And Jada, Charlamagne Tha God, the 85 South Show, Don Lemon, Baby This Is Keke Palmer, Druski, On The Radar, and It Is What It Is.

""All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond," Connie Orlando, BET's executive vice president of specials and music strategy and programming, reportedly expressed. "And with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve."

BET Awards' Album Of The Year Nominees

Back to the Album Of The Year nominees at the 2026 BET Awards, though, these include Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, AM I THE DRAMA? by Cardi B, and the MUTT deluxe from Leon Thomas, HEEL.

Meanwhile, other nominations went to Tyler, The Creator for DON'T TAP THE GLASS, Mariah The Scientist for HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, Wale for everything is a lot., J. Cole for The Fall-Off, and Bruno Mars for The Romantic.