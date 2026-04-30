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2026 BET AWards
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Druski Makes History After Becoming Host For 2026 BET Awards
Druski has been a dominant comedic force online for years and now his talents will be broadcast on a national stage at the 2026 BET Awards.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 30, 2026