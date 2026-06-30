Kehlani Reflects On Meeting Jamie Foxx As A Teen Following BET Awards Performance

The warmth between Jamie Foxx and Kehlani onstage didn't come out of nowhere. Although their performance at the 2026 BET Awards introduced their chemistry to a wider audience, the two artists have shared a professional relationship for years. Foxx has publicly supported Kehlani's music throughout her career, making his emotional praise after Sunday's performance feel less like a celebrity co-sign and more like someone watching a younger artist reach another milestone.

That connection was also reflected in their BET Awards performance. Foxx invited his daughter, Anelise Bishop, to join him onstage as he accompanied Kehlani on "Folded," explaining that the song had become a favorite in their household. The moment blended multiple generations of musicians on one stage, setting the tone for the heartfelt exchange the pair later shared behind the scenes.

Foxx Lavishes Kehlani With Compliments

In a video shared after their performance, Foxx explained why he continues to support Kehlani. "She's very, very talented," Foxx said in the clip. "She dodged the wolves, became what she is right now. An incredible artist that we all marvel at. We want to take time to say that we love you, we love your talent, we're glad that you are here. We're glad that you survived the wolves, and because of that, that's what's gonna make it even better."

In the video's caption, Kehlani reflected on meeting Foxx when she was young.

"Fun fact, i was like 13 or 14 and my band drove to LA to perform," she said. "We got invited to Jamie’s house and we were fully convinced we were getting signed. whole time, he just thought we were epic and wanted to guide us in any way possible. fast forward 18 YEARS later and we just killed BET & are laughing about it at dinner. thank you Jamie for this day, for that day when i was a kid.. and for whatever we have to do next. i appreciate you and all the life you speak into me. you got family in me 4L!! @iamjamiefoxx to us!