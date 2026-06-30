Kehlani Reflects On Meeting Jamie Foxx As A Teen Following BET Awards Performance

BY Erika Marie
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Radio 1's Big Weekend - Sunday
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Kehlani performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park on May 23, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
At the 2026 BET Awards, Kehlani was joined by Foxx and his daughter, Anelise, for an epic performance of "Folded."

The warmth between Jamie Foxx and Kehlani onstage didn't come out of nowhere. Although their performance at the 2026 BET Awards introduced their chemistry to a wider audience, the two artists have shared a professional relationship for years. Foxx has publicly supported Kehlani's music throughout her career, making his emotional praise after Sunday's performance feel less like a celebrity co-sign and more like someone watching a younger artist reach another milestone.

That connection was also reflected in their BET Awards performance. Foxx invited his daughter, Anelise Bishop, to join him onstage as he accompanied Kehlani on "Folded," explaining that the song had become a favorite in their household. The moment blended multiple generations of musicians on one stage, setting the tone for the heartfelt exchange the pair later shared behind the scenes.

Read More: Kehlani Poses For "Playboy" & Describes What Makes Her Feel Sexiest

Foxx Lavishes Kehlani With Compliments

In a video shared after their performance, Foxx explained why he continues to support Kehlani. "She's very, very talented," Foxx said in the clip. "She dodged the wolves, became what she is right now. An incredible artist that we all marvel at. We want to take time to say that we love you, we love your talent, we're glad that you are here. We're glad that you survived the wolves, and because of that, that's what's gonna make it even better."

In the video's caption, Kehlani reflected on meeting Foxx when she was young.

"Fun fact, i was like 13 or 14 and my band drove to LA to perform," she said. "We got invited to Jamie’s house and we were fully convinced we were getting signed. whole time, he just thought we were epic and wanted to guide us in any way possible. fast forward 18 YEARS later and we just killed BET & are laughing about it at dinner. thank you Jamie for this day, for that day when i was a kid.. and for whatever we have to do next. i appreciate you and all the life you speak into me. you got family in me 4L!! @iamjamiefoxx to us!

Check out the video below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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