Anelise Bishop

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Music
Kehlani Reflects On Meeting Jamie Foxx As A Teen Following BET Awards Performance
At the 2026 BET Awards, Kehlani was joined by Foxx and his daughter, Anelise, for an epic performance of "Folded."
By
Erika Marie
June 29, 2026