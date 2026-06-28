BET Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners

The 2026 BET Awards winners are being announced tonight during a ceremony to be held a the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“All of our nominees represent the very best of Black culture across music, film, sports, and beyond, and with the introduction of the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award, we’re proud to honor even more of the ways our culture continues to show up and evolve,” Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, explained in a statement.

Tonight, the BET Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles. The night will be paying homage to some of the most talented musicians, actors, comedians, and creatives in the world. Overall, it is going to be a night packed with major performances, and the excitement is palpable. However, everyone will be laser-focused on the categories and who the winners will be. Regardless, just being nominated showcases that you are at the top of your profession.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!