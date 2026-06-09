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BET Awards 2026
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Music
Teyana Taylor To Receive Icon Of The Year At 2026 BET Awards
It's been a busy year for Teyana Taylor, and at the end of the month, she's set to receive a special honor at the BET Awards.
By
Erika Marie
June 09, 2026