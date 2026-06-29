Ray J Gets Inappropriate At The BET Awards Red Carpet, And Gets Roasted By Druski

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons
Feb 6, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Recording artist Ray J performs at halftime during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Pistons beat the Nuggets 98-88. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ray J was engaging in some antics at the BET Awards, and Druski could not help but get involved with some jokes.

Ray J has been having himself an eventful few months. These days, the artist has been streaming on Kick with the likes of DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner. Ultimately, these streams have proven to be controversial, although Ray J has certainly been holding things together as Deen and AB wild out.

Recently, Ray J found himself on the Red Carpet at the BET Awards, and as you can imagine, things got a bit awkward. During a Red Carpet interview with Bow Wow, the R&B star decided it would be appropriate to tell the folks at home that he is wearing nude underwear.

Journalist Philip Lewis couldn't help but tell the BET Awards on X that security needed to be called on Ray J immediately.

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Ray J Had An Eventful BET Awards

During the actual ceremony, Ray J caught some jokes from Druski, who was doing a bit of crowd work. Druski decided to take aim at Ray J's heart condition, which the singer previously said was a death sentence. He said he had just five months to live, and Druski played off that, asking why the man was still alive and in the flesh.

“Why’d you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead…" Druski said. "Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us!"

It made for a humorous moment, although not everyone found it super amusing. Ultimately, Druski's entire act was hit or miss throughout the evening, with some feeling as though he is better suited to skits than hosting.

As for Ray J, he continues to take all of this in stride, which is certainly honorable. He is someone who marches to the beat of his own drum, and that won't change, anytime soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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