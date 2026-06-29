Ray J Gets Inappropriate At The BET Awards Red Carpet, And Gets Roasted By Druski

Ray J has been having himself an eventful few months. These days, the artist has been streaming on Kick with the likes of DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner. Ultimately, these streams have proven to be controversial, although Ray J has certainly been holding things together as Deen and AB wild out.

Recently, Ray J found himself on the Red Carpet at the BET Awards, and as you can imagine, things got a bit awkward. During a Red Carpet interview with Bow Wow, the R&B star decided it would be appropriate to tell the folks at home that he is wearing nude underwear.

Journalist Philip Lewis couldn't help but tell the BET Awards on X that security needed to be called on Ray J immediately.

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Ray J Had An Eventful BET Awards

During the actual ceremony, Ray J caught some jokes from Druski, who was doing a bit of crowd work. Druski decided to take aim at Ray J's heart condition, which the singer previously said was a death sentence. He said he had just five months to live, and Druski played off that, asking why the man was still alive and in the flesh.

“Why’d you lie to us, man? I thought you was gon’ be dead…" Druski said. "Ray J, you know that’s wrong, man. You lied to all of us!"

It made for a humorous moment, although not everyone found it super amusing. Ultimately, Druski's entire act was hit or miss throughout the evening, with some feeling as though he is better suited to skits than hosting.