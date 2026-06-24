Sauce Walka Pops Off On Ray J And Adrien Broner During Tense Live Stream

BY Alexander Cole
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Sauce Walkaattends KANNAFEST With Styles P &amp; YG Marley 420 Countdown on April 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Ray J and Adrien Broner have been streaming together as of late, although it hasn't always worked out for all parties involved.

If you have been paying attention to the streaming world as of late, then you are well aware that Adrien Broner has become a sensation, for all the wrong reasons. Most of the time, he streams with DeenTheGreat. Although lately he has been streaming with Ray J.

These streams are typically held inside a home somewhere, with friends and other girls being invited for some hijinks. Oftentimes, Broner can be seen making the women feel uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Ray J tries to keep Broner from doing something truly stupid and regrettable.

On Tuesday evening, Ray J and Broner were hosting Sauce Walka, who has indulged in some of antics of his own as of late. For instance, he recently found himself in the midst of a controversy with Drake.

That said, Sauce Walka was not impressed with some sneak dissing that was going on. Ray J and Broner were making some shady comments, and this caused Sauce Walka to unleash.

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Sauce Walka Is Tired

In the clip above, you can see Sauce Walka begin to question Broner and Ray J. He also interacts with the chat, looking for answers about what has been said about him. It was a tense moment, and yet another clip that Broner has gone somewhat viral for.

As previously mentioned, Broner will need to be careful with his streaming antics. In fact, he needs to be careful in general. His behavior has oftentimes been erratic. Furthermore, the way he continuously persists when rejected by women is concerning, to say the least.

There aren't too many people around him to tell him to stop. The need for content has become the priority, and that typically never ends well.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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