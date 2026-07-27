Adrien Broner is currently being sued for alleged sexual harassment and battery. The alleged incident took place during a live stream with Deen The Great. In fact, the two men found out about the lawsuit while live, thanks to TMZ.

Unfortunately, this is a situation that many predicted. Broner has been spotted on stream being weird towards women. He would proposition them, and when they said no, he would continue to force the issue, regardless of how uncomfortable they were. This subsequently led to people like Ray J giving him a stern warning. When news of the lawsuit broke, there was a chorus of "I told you sos" on social media.

Now, DJ Akademiks is giving his take on all of this. Instead of holding Broner accountable for his alleged actions, the hip-hop commentator took a conspiratorial approach. He believes lawyers are watching the streams, looking for potential clients.

DJ Akademiks On The Adrien Broner Situation

DJ Akademiks believes there are lawyers out there who are promising women a bag. As a result, he needs to be careful on his streams. It's a paranoid way of looking at things, which avoids a basic tenet of morality.

Simply put, treat people well and with respect, and these kinds of lawsuits won't happen. Furthermore, you shouldn't just treat people well to avoid lawsuits. You should be doing it because it's the right thing to do.

Either way, it does not appear as though Broner is going to stop streaming anytime soon. He and Deen The Great have amassed quite the following as of late. If they were to stop now, it would come across like an admission of wrongdoing.