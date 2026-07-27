DJ Akademiks Claims Lawyers Are Watching Adrien Broner's Streams

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks recently gave his opinion on the Adrien Broner lawsuit, which dips into conspiracy theory territory.

Adrien Broner is currently being sued for alleged sexual harassment and battery. The alleged incident took place during a live stream with Deen The Great. In fact, the two men found out about the lawsuit while live, thanks to TMZ.

Unfortunately, this is a situation that many predicted. Broner has been spotted on stream being weird towards women. He would proposition them, and when they said no, he would continue to force the issue, regardless of how uncomfortable they were. This subsequently led to people like Ray J giving him a stern warning. When news of the lawsuit broke, there was a chorus of "I told you sos" on social media.

Now, DJ Akademiks is giving his take on all of this. Instead of holding Broner accountable for his alleged actions, the hip-hop commentator took a conspiratorial approach. He believes lawyers are watching the streams, looking for potential clients.

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DJ Akademiks On The Adrien Broner Situation

DJ Akademiks believes there are lawyers out there who are promising women a bag. As a result, he needs to be careful on his streams. It's a paranoid way of looking at things, which avoids a basic tenet of morality.

Simply put, treat people well and with respect, and these kinds of lawsuits won't happen. Furthermore, you shouldn't just treat people well to avoid lawsuits. You should be doing it because it's the right thing to do.

Either way, it does not appear as though Broner is going to stop streaming anytime soon. He and Deen The Great have amassed quite the following as of late. If they were to stop now, it would come across like an admission of wrongdoing.

The allegations against Broner remain ongoing.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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