Adrien Broner & Deen The Great React Live To Broner's Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Adrien Broner and Deen The Great have been livestreaming together a lot in recent months, whether at training sessions or at parties. During a recent stream on Deen's Kick channel, they reacted live to the sexual battery and assault lawsuit against Broner, which also accuses the Kick streamer of defamation.

In a clip caught by Happy Punch on Twitter, The Great asked his viewers why they started to spam "TMZ" in the chat, referring to the outlet's coverage of the lawsuit from a woman called Havana Saint. The former pro boxer asked if they were on the website, and Deen asked production what was going on.

"I don't think they would be spamming like that if it was good," he remarked. Both men checked their phones, and another man showed Broner the article. He laughed and said, "Somebody suing me for sexual battery," and this was after he said, "Can't make this s**t up." A friend of the boxer's told him the accusations are probably made-up, but they remain unverified either way.

The other colleague showed both men the story and tried to recall who Havana Saint was. Deen said allegations are "part of it" and didn't want to talk about it. "That's funny as f**k," Broner remarked, and The Great called the accuser a "lying-a** h*e." Adrien said he knew it was coming, whereas the streamer insisted on not talking about it and accusing the alleged victim of lying.

Who Is Havana Saint?

For those unaware, Havana Saint is reportedly a mixed-media artist and musician who allegedly went to an afterparty with her friends on June 2, on Adrien Broner and Deen The Great's invitation. She accused Broner of pressuring her to drink and engage in sexual relations with him, including allegedly exposing his genitals and grabbing her hand.

Saint allegedly rejected his advances and he chastised her for refusing the following day. Adrien allegedly tried to take her upstairs, but she refused once again. Then, on June 8, they allegedly ran into each other at a party at which Havana got drunk and got "physically pulled or dragged" from the house by Broner in order to go to his Encino home. Saint allegedly rejected Broner's sexual advances again and stayed at his house, where he threw ice water on her live on stream and caused humiliation and emotional distress, per her allegations.