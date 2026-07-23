Quando Rondo FaceTimes Adrien Broner In Rare Appearance Since Prison Release

The 2020s haven’t necessarily been great for Quando Rondo. Despite being the most visible member of NBA Youngboy’s label, and having an incredibly tight-knit relationship with him, Rondo’s proximity to the streets only created more headaches with him. Feuds with OTF exacerbated the issues, while his run-ins with the law have only created more headaches.

However, after serving time for federal drug charges, the rapper is apparently back home. And it seems like the first thing he did was link up with boxer-turned-streamer Adrien Broner. During one of AB’s recent streams, he revealed that he was on a FaceTime call with Quando Rondo.

“We out this b*tch, gang,” he said while holding up his phone with Quando Rondo on the other side. “He out, n***a. Yeah, n***a. W’s in the chat.”

Reports that Quando Rondo was released emerged in early June, though he has remained rather lowkey since then. However, he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. Just a few weeks later, he came through with his latest album, 16 Months. It serves as the follow-up to Until I Return, which dropped just a few weeks before his release.

Quando Rondo Released From Prison

Now that he’s home, we could assume that he’ll probably be coming through with more music and probably make an appearance on a stream or two once he has the opportunity. After all, he was getting familiar with the gaming community online while he was on house arrest. Hopefully, we can see him bring his music and streaming talents together and remain out of trouble in the future.

Quando Rondo was sentenced to 33 months in prison in 2024 for federal drug conspiracy charges.

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Quando Rondo. Sound off in the comments with your favorite Quando Rondo song.