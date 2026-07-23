Quando Rondo FaceTimes Adrien Broner In Rare Appearance Since Prison Release

BY Aron A.
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via HNHH
Quando Rondo pops out.

The 2020s haven’t necessarily been great for Quando Rondo. Despite being the most visible member of NBA Youngboy’s label, and having an incredibly tight-knit relationship with him, Rondo’s proximity to the streets only created more headaches with him. Feuds with OTF exacerbated the issues, while his run-ins with the law have only created more headaches.

However, after serving time for federal drug charges, the rapper is apparently back home. And it seems like the first thing he did was link up with boxer-turned-streamer Adrien Broner. During one of AB’s recent streams, he revealed that he was on a FaceTime call with Quando Rondo. 

“We out this b*tch, gang,” he said while holding up his phone with Quando Rondo on the other side. “He out, n***a. Yeah, n***a. W’s in the chat.”

Reports that Quando Rondo was released emerged in early June, though he has remained rather lowkey since then. However, he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. Just a few weeks later, he came through with his latest album, 16 Months. It serves as the follow-up to Until I Return, which dropped just a few weeks before his release. 

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Quando Rondo Released From Prison 

Now that he’s home, we could assume that he’ll probably be coming through with more music and probably make an appearance on a stream or two once he has the opportunity. After all, he was getting familiar with the gaming community online while he was on house arrest. Hopefully, we can see him bring his music and streaming talents together and remain out of trouble in the future. 

Quando Rondo was sentenced to 33 months in prison in 2024 for federal drug conspiracy charges.

 We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Quando Rondo. Sound off in the comments with your favorite Quando Rondo song.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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