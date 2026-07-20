Ranking The Top 15 Comme Des Garcons Sneaker Collaborations Of All Time

Few partnerships in sneaker history have pushed the boundaries of what a collaboration can look like quite like Comme des Garcons and Nike. What began in 1999 with Junya Watanabe reworking the Nike Zoom Haven has grown into one of the longest and most consistent relationships in the industry.

Over the past 25 years, CDG has touched everything from obscure Nike runners and transparent Dunks to deconstructed Air Max models and, most recently, the Air Jordan 11, a silhouette that had never been handed to an outside collaborator before.

The label's approach has always been the same: take an iconic silhouette, strip it back, and let the design details do the talking. These are the 15 best Comme des Garcons sneakers ever made.

15. CDG x Nike Zoom Haven

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The Zoom Haven is where everything started. Released in 1999 as part of Nike's experimental Alpha Project line, it was the first collaboration between Junya Watanabe and Nike, and by extension, the first real handshake between CDG and the sneaker world.

The silhouette itself was unconventional even by Nike's standards, with its aggressive tread and technical build. It sits at #15, not because it's forgettable, but because everything it started eventually got done better.

14. CDG x Nike Night Track

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The Night Track is one of the cleaner entries in the CDG x Nike catalog. Its all-black build mixes satin and patent leather textures across a slim, low-profile silhouette that doesn't try too hard.

The CDG branding sits quietly on the heel, which is exactly the right call for a shoe this understated. It rewards people who actually look closely rather than those who need a logo to tell them something is worth noticing.

13. CDG x Nike Waffle Racer

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The Waffle Racer is a shoe that CDG has returned to more than once, and for good reason. The silhouette's low, flat profile and vintage running aesthetic give CDG's minimal design language the right amount of space to breathe.

The all-black suede build with the frayed CDG Swoosh detail is the standout version, keeping everything tonal while adding just enough texture to hold attention. A quiet shoe that earns its place on the list.

12. CDG x Nike Shox

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This is the most unhinged entry on the list, and it works completely. CDG took the already-maximalist Nike Shox TL and added a gold chain draped across the upper, turning a chunky technical runner into something that reads more like a fashion accessory than a sneaker.

The all-black base keeps it from going fully off the rails. It's the kind of swing that only CDG could take and actually land.

11. CDG x Nike Foamposite One

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The Foamposite is already one of the most sculptural shoes Nike has ever made, and CDG leaned directly into that. The collaboration added concentric circle embossing across the entire molded upper, giving the shoe an almost hypnotic surface texture that's unlike anything else in either brand's catalog.

Overall, it's all black from top to bottom with a small white CDG logo on the toe. One of the most visually striking collabs in the entire lineup.

10. CDG x Nike Air Max 97

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The Air Max 97's wavy lines and full-length Air unit already make it one of Nike's most distinctive silhouettes. CDG wrapped the upper in a grey velvet-like material that completely transforms the shoe's texture while keeping the iconic wave paneling intact.

The result feels more like a fashion piece than a sneaker, which is exactly the point. One of the more wearable entries in the CDG x Nike catalog, and one that holds up well outside of a runway context.

9. CDG x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

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CDG's take on the Air Force 1 Mid is one of the most structurally interesting entries in the whole lineup. The oversized strap across the ankle, printed with the full "Comme des Garcons" name in clean white lettering, immediately draws the eye and changes the shoe's entire silhouette.

The all-black leather build keeps everything else controlled. It's a confident design move on a shoe that already carries decades of cultural history behind it.

8. CDG x Nike Dunk Low

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Rather than going fully opaque or fully transparent, CDG split the difference on the Dunk Low with a semi-translucent ripstop upper that lets the shoe's internal structure show through in a subtle way.

The layered grey and black build rewards closer inspection without demanding it. It's a more restrained version of the transparency CDG would explore elsewhere, and it works better here than almost anywhere else.

7. CDG x Nike Air Max 180

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This is the loudest shoe on the list and one of the most surprising. CDG's typical palette runs almost entirely through black and white, which makes the pink and orange Air Max 180 really shocking in the context of the partnership.

The color blocking is bold without being reckless, and the 180's chunky silhouette carries the weight of it well. It proved CDG could go bright when the moment called for it.

6. CDG x Nike Air Max 95

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The Air Max 95 is already a layered, complex silhouette and CDG leaned into that by reworking the upper in mixed black textures. Suede, mesh, and nylon panels sit across the shoe's gradient structure, keeping the recognizable shape intact while making it feel entirely new.

The grey lace loops against the all-black build are a small detail that adds real depth. A considered, mature take on one of Nike's most iconic runners.

5. CDG x Nike Dunk High "Clear"

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The Clear Dunk High is one of the most conceptually interesting shoes in the entire CDG catalog. Rei Kawakubo drew inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's The Emperor's New Clothes, using a translucent PVC upper over a black leather base to make a shoe that's literally see-through.

The idea sounds gimmicky on paper, but it lands as well in person. It's the kind of concept that only makes sense coming from CDG, and it remains one of the most talked-about Dunk collabs ever produced.

4. Supreme x CDG x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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3-way collabs rarely work this well. Supreme and CDG Shirt brought their combined weight to a clean white Air Force 1 Low and covered the toe box in a collage of printed eyes, a graphic pulled directly from CDG's archive.

The rest of the shoe stays completely white, which makes the artwork hit harder by contrast. Small co-branding text sits mid-panel without competing for attention. A shoe that earns its place near the top of this list without relying on material or structural changes to make its point.

3. CDG x Nike Air Jordan 1 High

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CDG's Air Jordan 1 High is the most structurally transformed shoe on this list. The oversized fold-over tongue, leather ankle strap with silver hardware, and D-ring details turn the AJ1 into something that reads closer to a fashion boot than a basketball sneaker.

The all-black leather build keeps the overall look controlled despite how much is going on. It's a bold interpretation of one of the most iconic silhouettes ever made, and it pulls it off without losing the shoe underneath.

2. CDG x Air Jordan 11 "Black"

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The all-black CDG Air Jordan 11 is the darker and arguably more striking of the two colorways in this pack. Premium leather replaces the usual ballistic nylon upper, and the patent leather mudguard stays intact in matching black.

The result is a shoe that feels more formal and more fashion-forward than any Air Jordan 11 that's come before it. As the first outside collaborator ever given access to the AJ11, CDG made a strong case for why Jordan Brand waited this long to share it.

1. CDG x Air Jordan 11 "White"

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The white CDG Air Jordan 11 takes the top spot because of what it represents as much as how it looks. The Air Jordan 11 is Michael Jordan's favorite sneaker and one of the most protected silhouettes in the entire Jordan Brand catalog.