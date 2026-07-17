Post Malone Teases Hip-Hop Return & Gets Flamed Immediately

BY Aron A.
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Post Malone performs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis.Post Malone
Post Malone performs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Oct. 2, 2022 in Indianapolis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Post Malone is back in his hip-hop bag.

After propelling his career through hip-hop and then transitioning into a rock/country artist, it appears that Post Malone is back to square one. The musician recently took to social media, where he previewed a brand new song that returns to his hip-hop bag while smoking a cigarette and downing a Bud Light. “That one mofo that don’t know when to leave…,” he captioned the post on X.

As you could imagine, there’s been a variety of responses to the snippet. For the most part, people felt like it was a rather shallow attempt to regain footing in a genre of music that propelled his career, which he eventually abandoned when it seemed less profitable. However, many Post Malone fans also believe it’s a step in the right direction. The reality is that a lot of Post Malone fans don’t care about hip-hop in the first place. So the snippet was naturally met with some resistance from hip-hop heads.

“Ah yes. Post Malone, the ultimate culture vulture. Dude went from metal to hip hop to pop to country,” one user wrote. “Bro used the image of what he assumed a black rapper was to gain profit then separated himself from it saying ‘i'm not a rapper i'm an artist’ once he started to become a household name. NOW he's making hip hop AGAIN? Bro fuck Post Malone,” another wrote

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Post Malone To Perform At FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony 

The snippet comes right before Post Malone is expected to touch the stage this Sunday to close out the World Cup. FIFA announced Posty as the headliner for the closing ceremony and will be joined by Tom Cruise and more. It’s unclear what to expect, but it seems like this upcoming song could be riding off the momentum of his upcoming performance. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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