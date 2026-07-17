Post Malone Teases Hip-Hop Return & Gets Flamed Immediately

After propelling his career through hip-hop and then transitioning into a rock/country artist, it appears that Post Malone is back to square one. The musician recently took to social media, where he previewed a brand new song that returns to his hip-hop bag while smoking a cigarette and downing a Bud Light. “That one mofo that don’t know when to leave…,” he captioned the post on X.

As you could imagine, there’s been a variety of responses to the snippet. For the most part, people felt like it was a rather shallow attempt to regain footing in a genre of music that propelled his career, which he eventually abandoned when it seemed less profitable. However, many Post Malone fans also believe it’s a step in the right direction. The reality is that a lot of Post Malone fans don’t care about hip-hop in the first place. So the snippet was naturally met with some resistance from hip-hop heads.

“Ah yes. Post Malone, the ultimate culture vulture. Dude went from metal to hip hop to pop to country,” one user wrote. “Bro used the image of what he assumed a black rapper was to gain profit then separated himself from it saying ‘i'm not a rapper i'm an artist’ once he started to become a household name. NOW he's making hip hop AGAIN? Bro fuck Post Malone,” another wrote.

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