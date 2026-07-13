The 10 Best Low-Top Air Force 1 Collabs Of All Time

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been the canvas of choice for over four decades, and no silhouette in sneaker history has attracted a more diverse and impressive roster of collaborators.

From hip-hop labels and luxury fashion houses to Japanese designers and California streetwear brands, the AF1 Low has absorbed every influence thrown at it without ever losing what makes it iconic.

Some of the collabs on this list changed the entire blueprint for how Nike works with outside partners. Others simply captured a cultural moment so perfectly that they've never been forgotten. Here are the 10 best Nike Air Force 1 Low collaborations ever made.

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10. Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low was a huge collaboration coming in at #10. Released in 2022, the collection featured nine colorways of the AF1 Low wrapped in premium calf leather and LV monogram patterns.

Before a wider retail release, pairs were auctioned at Sotheby's, generating enormous attention and setting the tone for what followed. It was Abloh's final major project before his passing, which gave the shoe a weight that extended far beyond design or fashion.

A meeting of two of the most recognizable names in the world, on a shoe that needed no introduction from either side.

9. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "The Ten"

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The Off-White x Air Force 1 Low "The Ten" is the collab that redefined what a Nike partnership could look like. Released in 2017 as part of Virgil Abloh's landmark "The Ten" collection, the shoe featured a translucent upper, exposed foam, and deconstructed detailing that had never been seen on an AF1 before.

The zip-tie, the quotation marks, the handwritten text and every detail was deliberate and instantly recognizable. It sent resale markets into a frenzy and opened the door for a new generation of conceptual Nike collabs. Before "The Ten," collaborations looked one way.

8. Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA"

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If "The Ten" changed the conversation, the "MCA" cemented Virgil Abloh's place as the most important Nike collaborator of his era. Released in 2019 to mark his exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, the shoe featured a University Blue upper with a metallic silver Swoosh and Abloh's signature zip-tie.

The rollout was intentionally chaotic with random SNKRS drops, surprise locations, and a friends-and-family rollout that made getting a pair feel nearly impossible. It's widely considered his finest AF1 work, a shoe that tied personal history, institutional recognition, and streetwear culture together in one release.

7. Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low landed in 2023 and immediately dominated headlines. Its black suede upper, sterling silver hardware, and Tiffany Blue Swoosh kept things deliberately minimal, which divided opinion almost immediately.

Some felt the execution didn't match the prestige of the Tiffany. Others saw it as exactly the kind of restraint a luxury collab should have.

Either way, nobody stopped talking about it. The custom silver accessories, high-end packaging, and a price point to match made it one of the most discussed sneaker releases of that year regardless of where you landed on the design itself.

6. Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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The Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 Low is where the modern celebrity sneaker collab began. Originally produced in 1999 as an exclusive with 100 pairs, the build featured a Roc-A-Fella logo stitched on the heel and nothing else.

No loud branding, no special materials, just the right name in the right place at the right moment. It proved that a co-sign could carry as much weight as any design detail. Nike took notice and the blueprint was set.

The shoe finally received an official retail release in 2017 as part of the AF1's 35th anniversary collection, giving it the wider audience it always deserved.

5. Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black"

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The Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black" came out in December 2020. It immediately sold out everywhere it landed. Its all-black hemp upper replaced the traditional leather build entirely, giving the shoe a texture and feel unlike any standard AF1.

Subtle Stüssy double-S embroidery on the toe box and the brand's World Tour branding on the tongue tag kept the co-branding clean and intentional. It was a shoe built on restraint, letting the material and construction do the talking instead of loud graphics.

4. Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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Fat Joe's connection to the Air Force 1 runs deeper than almost any other artist in hip-hop history. In the mid-2000s, Nike produced several Terror Squad-branded AF1s exclusively for Joe and his crew. They kept them off shelves entirely and making them among the most sought-after pairs of that era.

The design was simple but the story behind them was everything. Nike finally gave the collab an official retail release in 2023, letting a new generation of sneakerheads access a shoe that had spent nearly two decades as one of hip-hop's most mythologized pairs.

3. Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White"

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The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple White" released in 2020 and proved that sometimes the most powerful move is knowing what not to add. Full-grain leather upper, all-white build, and a small debossed Box Logo on the heel.

No special materials, no loud colorways, no gimmicks. Just two of the most recognizable names in their respective worlds sharing the same shoe with maximum restraint.

It sold out instantly on Supreme's website and has been restocked several times since. A collab that succeeds entirely on the strength of its simplicity, which is harder to pull off than it looks.

2. Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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Travis Scott's first Nike AF1 collab arrived in 2017, just as his partnership with the brand was beginning to reshape music and sneakers. The backwards Swoosh, the Cactus Jack branding, and the removable details gave the shoe a personality that felt different from anything before.

It came before the Jordan Brand era took over and before every Travis Scott drop became a guaranteed sellout. In some ways it's the most interesting collab he's ever done, a shoe that announced exactly what was coming without fully showing its hand yet.

1. HTM x Nike Air Force 1 Low

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The HTM x Nike Air Force 1 Low from 2002 started everything. Hiroshi Fujiwara, Tinker Hatfield, and Nike CEO Mark Parker came together under the HTM moniker to produce one of the most limited and influential AF1s ever made.

Only 1,500 pairs were produced per colorway, with premium materials that the standard AF1 had never seen before. The goal was simple: elevate a classic without changing what made it iconic. It worked.

The HTM AF1 essentially invented the modern premium Nike collab format. It proved that limited availability and superior construction could turn an everyday shoe into a grail. Every collab on this list owes something to what HTM started.