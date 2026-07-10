Viral Meagan Good Pregnancy Photo Turns Out To Be AI Fake

Meagan Good is not expecting a child, despite what social media may have led fans to believe. According to TMZ, the actress is shutting down online pregnancy rumors after an AI-generated image falsely depicting her with a baby bump began circulating across the internet. Sources told the outlet the viral photo was digitally altered from an original paparazzi image taken in 2015.

The manipulated image quickly fueled speculation that Good and her husband, Jonathan Majors, were expecting their first child together. However, insiders say there's no truth to the rumors, confirming the actress is not pregnant.

The original photo also showed Good holding both a phone and a vape. While that detail remained in the altered version, sources noted she no longer vapes and wouldn't do so if she were expecting, further highlighting the image's lack of authenticity.

Meagan Good Photo Turns Out To Be AI

The incident adds to the growing wave of AI-generated celebrity hoaxes spreading across social media. As artificial intelligence tools become more sophisticated, digitally altered images have increasingly blurred the line between fact and fiction. Now we're seeing that result in real time. Public figures are being forced to address rumors they never started.

For now, fans can put the speculation to rest. The viral baby bump photo is fake, and Meagan Good's representatives have made it clear that the internet got this one wrong.