Meagan Good Breaks Silence On Backlash From Hugging Michael Ealy

She doesn't have time for rumors.

Meagan Good evoked the wrath of the internet during a recent meet and greet. The actress reunited with former co-star Michael Ealy, and greeted him by giving him a long hug. Ealy proceeded to lift her off the ground during said hug. The issue, at least according to people online, though, was that Ealy did not talk or interact with Good's boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. He greeted everybody else in the group except for the Creed III star. The interaction was widely viewed as a rude gesture towards Majors.

The backlash reached such a fever pitch, in fact, that Meagan Good addressed the video on July 15. The actress took to the Shade Room comment section to set the record straight. According to her, there isn't any problem between Ealy and Majors. She believes the video was simply taken out of context and over analyzed. "Smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others," she wrote. "And intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless y'all."

Meagan Good Provided Fans With Additional Context

Meagan Good's reaction to the controversy makes sense. Especially when the full video of the interaction made its way online. In the full video, Michael Ealy can actually be seen talking with and greeting Jonathan Majors before he greets Good. This debunks the theory that there's beef between the actors, or that Good had disrespected Majors. The omission of this crucial interaction was something that Meagan Good actually brought to the internet's attention. The actress once again went to the Shade Room comment section to assert that the hug had been taken out of context.