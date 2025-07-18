Meagan Good Reveals Parenthood Plans With Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are staying strong, as their new moves as a couple and as celebrities continue to hold fans' attention. But all of that is moot when compared to their personal journeys, and it looks like they might embark on an exciting one soon.

As caught by The Shade Room, Good recently spoke to Us Weekly in a Wednesday (July 16) interview, and made the revelation that she's "definitely" ready to have children. "And then, my partner [is] someone I want to really do it with, and get excited about doing it with, and who is a phenomenal father already, but now we can do it together," she reportedly remarked.

"Two would be good," Meagan Good remarked concerning the Jonathan Majors relationship, particularly how many kids they would like to have. She joked that "the house is very safe" due to their four dogs. Also, the actress spoke on how a recent role on Harlem ignited this desire to start a family.

"It definitely made me excited to go, 'OK, now that I've explored and unpacked so much through my character in more ways than one,' now I get to go, 'Yeah, I think this actually makes me super ready,'" she expressed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

What's more is that Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' marriage has been "pretty amazing" in the former's eyes so far. They tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony in their backyard on March 18. Good used to be married to DeVon Franklin until 2022.

"I said to Meagan yesterday, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.' I love that woman so much," Jonathan Majors said about Meagan Good.

Considering Majors' legal troubles with his former partner, there is still a lot of scrutiny coming the couple's way. But throughout it all, they seem wholly committed to one another, and continue to support each other through all individual or collective efforts.