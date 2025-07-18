Meagan Good Reveals Parenthood Plans With Jonathan Majors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 276 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Meagan Good Parenthood Plans Jonathan Majors Pop Culture News
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Meagan Good attends Lifetime's Summer Soiree at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on July 16, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors tied the knot earlier this year, and the couple is now thinking about having children.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are staying strong, as their new moves as a couple and as celebrities continue to hold fans' attention. But all of that is moot when compared to their personal journeys, and it looks like they might embark on an exciting one soon.

As caught by The Shade Room, Good recently spoke to Us Weekly in a Wednesday (July 16) interview, and made the revelation that she's "definitely" ready to have children. "And then, my partner [is] someone I want to really do it with, and get excited about doing it with, and who is a phenomenal father already, but now we can do it together," she reportedly remarked.

"Two would be good," Meagan Good remarked concerning the Jonathan Majors relationship, particularly how many kids they would like to have. She joked that "the house is very safe" due to their four dogs. Also, the actress spoke on how a recent role on Harlem ignited this desire to start a family.

"It definitely made me excited to go, 'OK, now that I've explored and unpacked so much through my character in more ways than one,' now I get to go, 'Yeah, I think this actually makes me super ready,'" she expressed.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Accused Him Of Being Scared Of Kendrick Lamar’s Team

Meagan Good Husband
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

What's more is that Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors' marriage has been "pretty amazing" in the former's eyes so far. They tied the knot in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony in their backyard on March 18. Good used to be married to DeVon Franklin until 2022.

"I said to Meagan yesterday, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.' I love that woman so much," Jonathan Majors said about Meagan Good.

Considering Majors' legal troubles with his former partner, there is still a lot of scrutiny coming the couple's way. But throughout it all, they seem wholly committed to one another, and continue to support each other through all individual or collective efforts.

With all this in mind, we will see if the two entertainers and business minds choose to start a family soon or wait a little bit longer. After all, it's a massive step to take, but they seem excited for it.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls On U.S. Representative Supporting Tory Lanez To Go After TDE’s MackWop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jonathan Majors Addresses Audio Pop Culture News Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend 2.1K
91st Annual Academy Awards - Governors Ball Relationships DeVon Franklin Admits He Cried Himself To Sleep After Meagan Good Divorce 3.0K
2024 BET Awards - Press Room Relationships Jonathan Majors' Career Struggles Allegedly Have Meagan Good Paying For "Everything” 4.6K
Terry McMillan Presents: "Forever" Premiere Event Relationships Meagan Good’s Rep Addresses Jonathan Majors Breakup Rumors 21.6K
Comments 0