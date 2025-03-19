Jonathan Majors Reportedly Marries Megan Good Amidst New Controversy

Special Screening Of "Magazine Dreams"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the Special Screening of "Magazine Dreams" at The London Hotel on March 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors and Megan Good were allegedly wed in a private ceremony, but the latter's legal issues persist.

Jonathan Majors has had one of the most unpredictable and controversial careers of any actor over the past few years. He went from being a burgeoning superstar, and center of the Marvel universe, to being found guilty of assault and harassment. Jonathan Majors has attempted to rehabilitate his image, and his relationship with Megan Good has gone a long way in helping. The couple has become the very image of domestic bliss. And now, they've reportedly tied the knot.

A source told People Magazine that Jonathan Majors and Megan Good were indeed wed. The couple were allegedly married in a "small private ceremony at their home in L.A." The ceremony was held by Majors' mother, who is a pastor, and legally witnessed by Good's mother. Additional details have been kept under wraps. Some of Majors' critics, however, were quick to point out the timing of his marriage. Especially given that recently resurfaced audio in which the actor admits to assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The audio in question was shared by Rolling Stone, and allegedly features a heated exchange that took place days between Majors and Grace Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors Audio Leak

Jabbari, the woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assault, confronted the actor in the conversation. "You strangled me and pushed me against the car," she asserted. The man, believed to be Majors, made it clear the allegations was true. "Yes, all those things are under 'aggressed' … That’s never happened to me." The recording also features Majors refuting the notion that he has been abusive in the past. "I've never [been] aggressive with a woman before," he stated. "I've never aggressed a woman. I aggressed you." The resurfaced audio has drawn more negative attention to Majors despite his attempt to rebrand.

Megan Good has been supportive of Jonathan Majors throughout the controversy. She told People that Majors actually encouraged her to end their relationship once his allegations came to light. She insisted they stay together, however. "I was like, 'No, because people have a perception of you that’s not true. A perception of who you date that’s not true,'" Good said. "So if this is what it is then at some point they’re going to find out."

