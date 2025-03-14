Jonathan Majors Addresses Marvel Exit & Opens Up About Facing Sexual Abuse During Childhood

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Michael B. Jordan, left, and Jonathan Majors present the award for best cinematography during the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jonathan Majors recently gave his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction back in 2023.

Before Jonathan Majors can move onto the next steps of his acting career, he must unpack, process, and learn from the path behind him. He recently and exclusively gave The Hollywood Reporter his first interview since his 2023 conviction on assault and harassment charges, which stemmed from an altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari earlier that year. The 35-year-old was Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he opened up to THR about how it felt when they fired him after his 52-week domestic violence intervention program sentence, plus probation. Someone from his legal team apparently informed him about it as he made his way into his vehicle after the December sentence.

"He goes, ‘I’m just going to tell you now. That way you’re not surprised, and you can start processing it. They fired you. Marvel fired you,’" Jonathan Majors recalled. However, this seemingly won't be the end of his superhero career. The California native is apparently in talks for a new caped film project, but not with Marvel or DC. "[It's] a pretty wicked story," he remarked. "I’m glad to be reading. Sometimes it feels like [a career resurgence is] not going to happen. And sometimes it feels like we start next week."

Jonathan Majors Case

Elsewhere during this interview, Jonathan Majors opened up about his intervention sentence, revealing that it led him to unpack sexual abuse he experienced from men and women as a nine-year-old a year after his father left their family. "From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father," Majors explained. "I was f***ed up. [...] I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, mom. I just want you to know,’ [he told his mother during a conversation about the abuse]. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family."

Furthermore, this healing process also led to reflections on the mistakes Jonathan Majors made in his relationships, calling back to his domestic violence case. "There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself," he stated. Hopefully there are only brighter days ahead for everyone involved.

