Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Shock Fans With Engagement Announcement

BYAlexander Cole
2024 Ebony Power 100 List - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
The couple has been through a lot over the past year or so.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good got into a relationship in the midst of the former's legal troubles. Overall, Majors was forced to stand trial in an assault case stemming from an alleged incident with his former girlfriend. Although Majors did not win the case entirely, he has been able to get through this hard part in his career thanks to Good's support. She has been by his side through thick and thin, and he has always shown appreciation for what she has done.

However, over the past week or so, there have been all sorts of rumors about a breakup between the two. Some have proclaimed that Majors and Good had broken up and that it was all over. These rumors came following reports that Good was paying all of Majors' bills and expenses. Subsequently, a representative for the couple came out and confirmed that they are both doing just fine, and that there is absolutely nothing to worry about here. The reps' words were ultimately confirmed last night at the Ebony Power 100 Gala, where Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announced that they are engaged.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Take the Next Step

This is obviously a massive step in their relationship, and one that many fans probably were not expecting. However, it does make sense that Majors would want to make this move, especially if Good is holding him down in all aspects of life. The two have been completely inseparable over this past year, and there is no doubt that their relationship is burning bright.

As for what's next for Majors, no one really knows. Following his exit from Marvel and all of its properties, Majors has not been able to find additional work. Once you find yourself blackballed, it is difficult to get out of that status. Although perhaps in time, Hollywood will slowly let him back in. At this point, anything can happen. However, it does seem very clear that Majors is eager to try and continue his career, by any means necessary.

