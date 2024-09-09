Jonathan Majors' Career Struggles Allegedly Have Meagan Good Paying For "Everything”

“Meagan pays for everything. They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!” the source said before claiming that Meagan also pays child support for owes for a daughter from a previous relationship. “No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy. If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage,” they added.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Attend The AAFCA Special Achievement Awards

Good previously admitted that her friends warned her against dating Majors during an interview with Hoda and Jenna for TODAY. Prior to the start of their relationship, Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of abuse. “At the end of the day, one thing I know is that I can always look in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum,” she said at the time. “I can always look and say, ‘Okay, I’m proud of that.’ No matter whatever happens, I have peace in my heart and have harmony in my heart. I take everyone I love’s opinion into account, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to have to live my life… I want to be responsible for the choices I make and want to live the life that I want to live.”