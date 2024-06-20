Jonathan Majors Secures First Major Film Role After Assault Conviction

It looks like Jonathan Majors isn't letting his legal troubles get in the way of his career.

Late last year, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Regardless, the actor doesn't look to be letting his conviction get in the way of his career. Recently, it was revealed that he'll be starring in an upcoming supernatural thriller film, which will be his first role following his highly publicized trial.

Reportedly, he's been cast as a CIA investigator who begins to struggle with mental health issues as his love interest is targeted by mysterious forces. The film, titled Merciless, does not yet have an official release date. It's not been attached to a major studio yet either. It's being directed by Martin Villeneuve, however, the younger sibling of Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve.

Jonathan Majors To Star In Merciless

Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Sound of Freedom's Christopher Tuffin will produce the upcoming indie film. He reportedly plans to share more details of the project at the Toronto International Film Festival later this year. Filming is expected to begin this fall, so it's not looking like it'll arrive anytime soon. Other cast members have also yet to be announced. Majors' conviction is likely to stir up some controversy at the heels of his conviction, though it doesn't appear as though Tuffin will let that stop him from working with whoever he sees fit for the role.

As for Majors' current legal issues, he's now facing a lawsuit from Jabbari, the same ex he was on trial for allegedly assaulting. His motion to drop his assault and harassment charges was also denied back in April. What do you think of Jonathan Majors snagging his first film role since his assault trial? Are you looking forward to seeing Merciless or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

