Jonathan Majors Set To Receive Hollywood Unlocked Award For Perseverance

Despite the charges against him, Majors is being recognized.

The winners of the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards have been revealed, and on June 21 in Los Angeles, Jonathan Majors will receive the perseverance award from the event. The organization states that the award is "given to an individual who has demonstrated that they will continue to aspire to inspire, no matter what adversity they face." It follows Majors' December conviction for third-degree reckless assault and harassment. In April, he received a sentence that included a 52-week in-person domestic abuse intervention program.

Jonathan Majors Set To Receive Award

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are seen on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Not just Majors is receiving recognition at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Additionally, Christian Louboutin, the designer, will receive the Innovator Award. Additionally, Cardi B won the Inspiration Award and Fat Joe the Culture Award during the event. The event, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton. It will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish. They will also give prizes to civil rights and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump, rapper Da Brat and his spouse Jessica Harris-Dupart, and U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett. Overall, Jonathan Majors is set to receive an award after everything he has been through.