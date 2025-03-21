Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend

At the end of 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was given his sentence in April, dodging time behind bars and instead being ordered to a year-long domestic violence intervention program and probation. Marvel decided to end its relationship with the actor shortly after, which he later said left him "heartbroken."

Earlier this week, audio captured after a dispute between Majors and Jabbari was unearthed. In it, he seemingly admits to strangling the professional dancer. “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you," he can be heard saying. “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari responds. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” he tells her. “That’s never happened to me.”

Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Complex, Majors addressed the audio, suggesting that he's done the "work" necessary to handle the issues brought up in the recording. “I was so grateful that I had done my work, you know? And I’m continuing to do my work,” he explained. “Because, I mean, I can’t speak to it. But obviously—because you’re talking about it. There were vibrations, you know? Reverberations. Same as everything before, you know? But I was just—I was happy I’d done my work, you know? I was happy I had done my work.”