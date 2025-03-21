Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend

BY Caroline Fisher 289 Views
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Number One on the Call Sheet" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
In audio that surfaced earlier this week, Jonathan Majors can be heard admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

At the end of 2023, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was given his sentence in April, dodging time behind bars and instead being ordered to a year-long domestic violence intervention program and probation. Marvel decided to end its relationship with the actor shortly after, which he later said left him "heartbroken."

Earlier this week, audio captured after a dispute between Majors and Jabbari was unearthed. In it, he seemingly admits to strangling the professional dancer. “I’m ashamed I’ve ever— I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you," he can be heard saying. “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari responds. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” he tells her. “That’s never happened to me.” 

Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good
Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards
Jonathan Majors attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Complex, Majors addressed the audio, suggesting that he's done the "work" necessary to handle the issues brought up in the recording. “I was so grateful that I had done my work, you know? And I’m continuing to do my work,” he explained. “Because, I mean, I can’t speak to it. But obviously—because you’re talking about it. There were vibrations, you know? Reverberations. Same as everything before, you know? But I was just—I was happy I’d done my work, you know? I was happy I had done my work.” 

Majors' latest remarks come shortly after he confirmed that he and Meagan Good decided to tie the knot during a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home. "My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there. We had these rings, and we got them engraved in Hawaii," he told Sherri Shepherd during an appearance on her talk show. “I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.’"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
