Keke Palmer Appears To Toss Out Jonathan Majors Interview Amid Backlash

Last week, a description of a new episode of Baby, This Is KeKe Palmer featuring Jonathan Majors was spotted on the Wondry app. “Accountability. It’s a loaded word, right?” the synopsis read in part. “We’re living in a time where we want real accountability—especially for things men have gotten away with for far too long. At the same time, finding forgiveness feels harder than ever, and we’re still figuring out what true accountability even looks like.”

The release date was listed as April 8, which has come and gone with no Majors interview in sight. Instead, Palmer released an episode yesterday featuring Kash Doll. This has led to theories that she scrapped the episode altogether as a result of the backlash she was receiving over it. In late 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While some social media users were interested in what he had to say, others thought it was wrong of Palmer to give him a platform.

Jonathan Majors Controversy

Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Number One on the Call Sheet" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, she's yet to address the seemingly scrapped podcast episode. The controversy comes just a few weeks after audio captured after a heated exchange between Majors and Jabbari surfaced online. In it, he admits to having strangled her, claiming that he'd "never [been] aggressive with a woman before."