Keke Palmer Appears To Toss Out Jonathan Majors Interview Amid Backlash

BY Caroline Fisher 1318 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keke Palmer Jonathan Majors Interview Pop Culture News
May 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; American actor Keke Palmer poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While some viewers were interested in hearing what Jonathan Majors had to say, others were upset with Keke Palmer for giving him a platform.

Last week, a description of a new episode of Baby, This Is KeKe Palmer featuring Jonathan Majors was spotted on the Wondry app. “Accountability. It’s a loaded word, right?” the synopsis read in part. “We’re living in a time where we want real accountability—especially for things men have gotten away with for far too long. At the same time, finding forgiveness feels harder than ever, and we’re still figuring out what true accountability even looks like.”

The release date was listed as April 8, which has come and gone with no Majors interview in sight. Instead, Palmer released an episode yesterday featuring Kash Doll. This has led to theories that she scrapped the episode altogether as a result of the backlash she was receiving over it. In late 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While some social media users were interested in what he had to say, others thought it was wrong of Palmer to give him a platform.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning To Kang The Conqueror Role In Letter To MCU

Jonathan Majors Controversy
Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Number One On The Call Sheet"
Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Number One on the Call Sheet" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, she's yet to address the seemingly scrapped podcast episode. The controversy comes just a few weeks after audio captured after a heated exchange between Majors and Jabbari surfaced online. In it, he admits to having strangled her, claiming that he'd "never [been] aggressive with a woman before."

During an interview with Complex last month, he was asked about it, and suggested that he'd since done the "work" necessary to overcome his issues. “I was so grateful that I had done my work, you know? And I’m continuing to do my work,” he said. “Because, I mean, I can’t speak to it. But obviously—because you’re talking about it. There were vibrations, you know? Reverberations. Same as everything before, you know? But I was just—I was happy I’d done my work, you know? I was happy I had done my work.” 

Read More: Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jonathan Majors Addresses Audio Pop Culture News Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Addresses Shocking Unearthed Audio Of Him And Ex-Girlfriend 2.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.1K
“Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals Movies Jonathan Majors & Grace Jabbari Argue In Newly Released Audio 1.8K
Jonathan Majors Audio Pop Culture News Pop Culture Jonathan Majors Confesses To Strangling Ex-Girlfriend In Newly-Released Audio 3.2K