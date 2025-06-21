Keke Palmer Breaks Her Silence On Scrapped Jonathan Majors Interview

Keke Palmer Scrapped Jonathan Majors Interview Pop Culture News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 9: Keke Palmer attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)
Fans expected Keke Palmer's interview with Jonathan Majors to drop months ago, but it's still nowhere to be found.

In April, some fans noticed the description of a Baby, This Is KeKe Palmer episode featuring Jonathan Majors on the Wondry app. “Accountability. It’s a loaded word, right?” it read in part. “We’re living in a time where we want real accountability—especially for things men have gotten away with for far too long. At the same time, finding forgiveness feels harder than ever, and we’re still figuring out what true accountability even looks like.”

At the time, the release date was listed as April 8. It's been several weeks since then, however, and the Majors episode is still nowhere to be found. During a recent appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, Palmer explained why the episode was never released. According to her, it may have been out of her control.

Keke Palmer Jonathan Majors Episode

"I think, ultimately, with my partners, it was just decided based off, I guess, the reactions. That people felt [the interview] was insensitive, that maybe we shouldn’t put it out," she explained, as captured by The Jasmine Brand. "I mean, it’s always there, I imagine, if people wanted to see it. But I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from. And you know, if they’re not gonna feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then okay, cool. But, you know, I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard."

"Obviously, Meagan’s my girl. I’ve grown up loving her," Palmer continued. "She’s honestly a mentor, you know, to me and representation for all of us young, Black women. I mean, I was happy for her to get married. I was excited to have the conversation."

The multi-hyphenate went on, "I think this is the thing, too. For me, as a public figure and entertainer, when I’m doing my hosting, I’m here – y’all know – I’m here to be unbiased. Everybody that sits in your chair, you don’t agree with everything that they did. You don’t love everything they did, but you gotta have the conversation."

