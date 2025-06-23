Keke Palmer's former relationship with her baby father, Darius Jackson, continues to be a trending topic. In her latest interview with The Breakfast Club, the entertainer addressed several key points related to the infamous physical altercation and restraining order.

While revealing topics on her baby daddy will be addressed in her new album, Just Keke, she shared that the past relationship disappointed her. Discussing Darius Jackson and the family they created together, Palmer said, “You hear but you don’t listen, you still don’t love you, even when I let you get me pregnant! Oh, sh*t, how else can I prove it!? Was supposed to be my Steadman, instead you went on that baby daddy sh*t!”

Their son, Leodis, was born in February 2023. However, by that summer, their relationship had cracked under public scrutiny after Jackson criticized her outfit at a Usher concert. Palmer attended the concert for her birthday. The incident led to Keke starring in Usher’s “Boyfriend” music video.

Keke Palmer Just Keke

Palmer filed for sole custody and a restraining order against Darius Jackson in November 2023, alleging abuse. Darius denied the claims.

Because of fame, Palmer dropped the case to avoid the public fallout. Since the breakup, Jackson has enlisted in the military.

Keke Palmer plans to release a song called “My Confessions.” Similar to Usher’s classic, the song will reveal untold information about her relationship with Darius.

When asked about revealing the intimate details in her music, she told the Breakfast Club the following:

“When I said the thing about my son, it’s like, you do think when you and someone come together and decide to have a child, y’all have made that decision together and that was…my son was brought in purposefully, that ‘hey we’re on the same page.’ But it doesn’t mean that. And I think even more so, after you have a kid, you start to see things differently than maybe the way you saw them before. That whatever insecurities you have, that whatever insecurities they have, because you go from being a one to a two and now a three. And so I think having a child will really test a relationship and show you who you have to be to show up for that child.”