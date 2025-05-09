Keke Palmer is ready to tell her side of the Usher/Darius Jackson story in song form. It's hard not to remember what went down about two years ago as furious debates were all over social media. People were taking sides of both the actress and fitness instructor, but mostly the former.

That was because of his attempt to publicly chastise Keke Palmer for dressing so scantily while at Usher's Las Vegas residency. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he said at the time of the video of her being serenaded going viral. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

The decisions by both Keke and Darius led to a drawn-out series of allegations, restraining orders, domestic violence cases, and more. However, things seem to be more civil as of late (more on that later). But this weekend, she's decided to control the narrative and give her side of what she claims is the truth of how their split panned out.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

Per the multi-hyphenate's Instagram, she shared audio of her new "My Confession," as caught by The Shade Room. It serves as the lead single for her upcoming project, Just Keke, which is expected to drop on June 20. Moreover, it cleverly samples Usher's "Confessions, Part II" and over it, Keke Palmer makes a stunning revelation.

It hits you right at the beginning. "Summer 23 we was in Vegas right / Broke up wit me and you hopped up on a flight." According to her, after all this time, they were already done. Overall, those defending Keke from the start have to feel validated after all this time.

The singer behind this also feels good about getting this out there. Palmer added the caption to audio writing, "This one is personal. "My Confession" is exactly what it sounds like—me giving voice to the feelings I buried. Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace... clarity. My way of letting go."