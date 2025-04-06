Keke Palmer "Proud" Of Baby Daddy Darius Jackson's "Redemption" Arc In The Army

Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s son’s father, has enlisted in the Army, describing it as a path to “redemption” after months of public and legal conflicts with Palmer. Their rocky relationship played out both online and in court after the birth of their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023. By the fall, Palmer accused Jackson of domestic abuse, filing for a restraining order while requesting full custody. Jackson denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, labeling Palmer the “primary aggressor.” Their bitter legal fight attracted widespread attention. It intensified by Jackson’s public criticism of Palmer’s sheer dress at an Usher concert earlier that July.

Despite their acrimonious split, both parties eventually dropped their restraining orders, choosing to co-parent. That decision led to a period of relative calm and healing—culminating in Jackson’s decision to enlist in the Army at age 30. On April 3, he shared a message with his followers on Instagram reflecting on the life shift and his time in basic training.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson

“Joining the Army at my big age of 30 was random but much needed,” Jackson wrote. “The more I pray, the more God has given me the clarity that this has been the best decision I have made for myself.” He admitted that military life came with sacrifice, especially being away from his young son. “I HATE being away from Leodis & I HATE TRADOC,” he added, referencing the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. “However, being older has allowed me to have so much patience & wisdom to get me through some of these rough times.”