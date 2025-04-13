Jonathan Majors Explains When He Was "Canceled" In New Cam Newton Interview

Jonathan Majors broke his silence on Funky Friday, Cam Newton’s podcast, offering an unflinching reflection on the fallout of his 2023 assault conviction and the turbulent months that followed. The April 12 appearance marked the actor’s most revealing commentary to date about the personal and professional rupture that reshaped his public identity. Once one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars, Majors now finds himself reckoning with loss, scrutiny, and the search for personal restoration.

Rather than label his return to the public eye a “comeback,” Majors described it as a “rebirth.” For him, the difference is critical. He explained that during the most difficult moments, he felt something in him had to end—or he would. “Something had to die, or I was going to die,” he said, referencing a mental spiral that nearly consumed him. “I was going to go down a road I didn’t want to go down, and I’d bring everybody with me.”

Jonathan Majors & Cam Newton

Everybody included his daughter, close friends, and his inner circle—people who stayed by him through the legal ordeal, public fallout, and industry retreat. He recalled the private conversations that grounded him, including one with himself: “You canceled. Okay. What are you going to do now? What does that mean?” Those words marked a pivotal shift. Rather than retreat, Majors chose to confront the narrative being built around him—one that he claims didn’t match the person he knows himself to be. He described the media and public perception as a force that created a version of him he didn’t recognize. Still, he resisted giving in to despair or bitterness. “I won’t stop, primarily for myself,” he said. “I don’t want to be who they say I am.” His remarks reveal a man at war with his image, fighting not to reclaim fame, but to reclaim himself.