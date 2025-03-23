Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning To Kang The Conqueror Role In Letter To MCU

Jonathan Majors’ departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Once positioned as the franchise’s next formidable antagonist, Kang the Conqueror, his tenure ended abruptly after a guilty verdict in his highly publicized legal case. Marvel Studios wasted no time pivoting, shifting the Multiverse Saga’s focus toward Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom. Despite this shift, speculation continues about how Marvel will conclude Kang’s storyline in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumors persist about Majors possibly reprising the role. In a recent interview, he was asked about Marvel's history of granting actors second chances, citing Robert Downey Jr.’s struggles with substance abuse before becoming Iron Man and Jeremy Renner’s past legal issues. "You play the hand you’re dealt. It’s not over until it’s over," Majors responded, remaining cryptic about his future with the franchise. When pressed on the speculation surrounding his potential return, he kept it vague: "Man, here’s the thing about Marvel. You don’t know until you know."

Jonathan Majors Back In MCU?

Majors spoke candidly about his experience portraying Kang, expressing his admiration for the role. "When I was invited into the Marvel Universe to play Kang, I loved it. I miss it. I want to do it again," he admitted. "The character is unlike anything I’ve played. The range, the depth—it's incredible. If there’s a way back, I’d love to return. But that’s up to Disney." After his firing, Majors reached out to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige with a personal letter. However, he confirmed that he never received a response. "I don’t know how it was received. Had the right contact, sent it directly to him. I understand he was in a tough position at the time," Majors reflected. "I’ve got nothing but love for Marvel and for Kevin. But I never heard back."