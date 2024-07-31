Jonathan Majors Admits He's "Heartbroken" After Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Reveal

"I love Kang," Jonathan Majors says.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two upcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. He announced his role as Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, and the moment later went viral on social media. In footage from the event, he dramatically rips off his mask, then the crowd unsurprisingly goes wild.

Of course, fans are looking forward to seeing RDJ's comeback, though the announcement also reignited conversation around Jonathan Majors. Majors previously played Kang, and was set to reprise the role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was announced a couple of years ago. Late last year, however, he was found guilty of assaulting his ex Grace Jabbari. Marvel cut ties with the actor as a result.

Jonathan Majors Says He'd Be Willing To Play Kang Again In The Future

The announcement left fans to speculate about how bummed Majors must have been over the news, which he confirmed during a recent chat with TMZ. The outlet caught up with him in West Hollywood yesterday, where they asked him if he was upset about Marvel Studios' decision to go a new direction. As expected, he is, as he grew fond of his iconic character. "Yeah, heartbroken," he explained. "Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang." They went on to ask Majors if he'd ever be interested in playing Kang again in the future. According to him, he'd be in if that's what fans and Marvel Studios want.

"Hell yeah. ... If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll," Majors confirmed.