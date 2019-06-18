robert downey jr.
- EntertainmentRobert Downey Jr.'s MCU Fate RevealedFans have been wondering about RDJ's fate.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Is Living At One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Houses: ReportArmie Hammer is reportedly staying at a house owned by Robert Downey Jr. amid his ongoing scandal.By Cole Blake
- TVNew Working Title For "Ironheart" Disney+ Show May Point To Iron Man's ReturnThe titular character of the first official entry into the MCU could return in the upcoming Disney Plus series.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureRobert Downey Jr Still Open To Iron Man Return Despite "Avengers: Endgame" DeathAnd yes, it's apparently still possible. By Madusa S.
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr. Says He's Done With The Marvel Cinematic UniverseThat's one resurrection we won't see.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop Culture"Avengers" Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, & Chris Evans Praise Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog AttackAvengers Assemble!By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureChris Evans Offers Fans Chance To Hang With Stars Of Marvel's "Avengers"This is your chance to play board games and hang out with the stars of Marvel's "Avengers."By Cole Blake
- MoviesTom Holland Speaks On "Back To The Future" Remake RumorsTom Holland gave the slightest bit of hope that he'd be up for a "Back To The Future" remake alongside Robert Downey Jr., even if just for one scene.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr. On "Tropic Thunder": "90% Of My Black Friends" Loved BlackfaceHe addressed the controversial film on "The Joe Rogan Experience" last week.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Bad Boys For Life" Wins Box Office Battle Over "1917" & "Dolittle"Bad Boys ruled the box office.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRobert Downey Jr. Talks "Dolittle," "Iron Man," & More On The Joe Rogan ExperienceRobert Downey Jr. & Joe Rogan get introspective on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr. On Returning To MCU: "Yeah, Anything Could Happen"Robert Downey Jr. may not be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr.'s Shares Trailer For Upcoming Film "Dolittle""Dolittle" now has an official trailer.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr.'s First Film Since "Avengers: Endgame" Gets Official PosterRobert Downey Jr.'s return to the big screen is almost here.By Cole Blake
- MoviesFans Are Starting Petitions To Nominate Robert Downey Jr. For An OscarWill these fans actually influence the Academy?By Cole Blake
- MoviesRobert Downey Jr. Might Be Making One More Appearance As Tony StarkCould Robert Downey Jr. have one more Marvel film left in him?By Cole Blake
- Movies"Iron Man" Deleted Scene Shows Nick Fury Reference Spider-Man & X-Men In MCUThe first MCU movie already had big plans. By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersThe Rock Tops Robert Downey Jr. & Chris Hemsworth On Forbes' Yearly EarningsThe Rock is coming off a strong year.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Hasn't Seen The FilmPaltrow must be over it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: "Avengers: Endgame," "LHHATL," & MoreThe MTV Movie & TV Awards happened last night and here are all the winners.By Alex Zidel