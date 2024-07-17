Jonathan Majors Wants To Propose To Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors wants to put a ring on it.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have been dating since May 2023, when Majors went on trial for domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend. The court convicted Majors of assault and harassment in April. He was sentenced to a yearlong domestic violence program. Since then, Majors has tried to get back into the good graces of fans and the greater public. Majors danced along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at the after party for Good's new movie. Fans memed the video heavily, but it showed that Majors and Good like being in each other's company.

In fact, Majors likes being in Good's company so much that he revealed plans to propose to her. TMZ caught up with Majors in West Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon and asked him the question. "Of course! Of course!" said Majors. He did not go into detail about how much they've spoken about marriage, or if they've even spoken about it at all. However, he confirmed that both families are in favor of them tying the knot.

Jonathan Majors Asked About Meagan Good Proposal

Meagan Good has enjoyed a career renaissance in recent years. She divorced from longtime husband DeVon Franklin in 2022 and recently starred in Tyler Perry's new movie Divorce In The Black. While promoting the film, Good revealed that Perry was the first producer to pay her more than her previous acting opportunities did. Good also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series Harlem. The third season began filming in February, with the release expected for the end of 2024 or early 2025.